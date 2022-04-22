Art and Culture News

Institute of American Indian Arts and CalArts explore education partnership
As part of its mission to “empower creativity and leadership in Indigenous Arts and cultures through higher education, lifelong learning, and outreach,” the Institute of American Indian Arts (IAIA) has announced a new partnership with the California Institute of the Arts (CalArts).
The partnership, which is still in the exploratory stage, will focus on student and faculty exchanges and comes at a time when CalArts is beginning a process of Indigenization. The partnership will offer IAIA students access to cutting-edge art-making technologies and future job opportunities through CalArts, which is based in Santa Clarita.
“As a school that has been in existence for 60 years, IAIA has built connections with many institutions interested in Indigenous arts and artists,” said IAIA Academic Dean Felipe Colón (Laguna Pueblo) in a press release. “IAIA has long had informal community connections with CalArts through our students, alumni, and faculty. Through this partnership, we will build a reciprocal and collaborative relationship for the future.”
CalArts is a nonprofit interdisciplinary art institute that offers undergraduate and graduate degrees through numerous programs of study, including traditional arts, digital media arts, filmmaking, performance, and music. The school is seeking to increase diversity among its student body, staff, faculty, and curriculum by collaborating on projects and sharing resources with institutions like IAIA. iaia.edu
Interim executive director named for Railyard Park Conservancy
Shannon Palermo, executive director of the Railyard Park Conservancy, announced on April 7 that she’s leaving the nonprofit this month.
Izzy Barr, who came to the conservancy as a volunteer in 2021 after a 10-year career in public relations and marketing, will take over as interim executive director. Barr served on the Yardmasters, a volunteer group dedicated to the horticultural care of the Railyard Park, and served on the conservancy’s Horticulture Committee. Palermo was the program director at the Railyard Park Conservancy from 2017 to 2020, when she was named executive director.
“I believe in the vision of the Railyard Park and hope Santa Fe will always appreciate and care for this valuable City asset,” Palermo said in a newsletter. She is moving to Atlanta, Georgia, to be closer to family. railyardpark.org
Randall Davey Audubon Center and Sanctuary opens haiku trail
A permanent, year-round poetry trail will open at the Randall Davey Audubon Center (1800 Upper Canyon Road, 505-983-4609) and feature haiku from 24 New Mexico poets.
Co-curated by contributing poets Stella Reed and Miriam Sagan, the trail includes examples of haiku from Arthur Sze, Douglass Rankin, Gail Reike, and Elizabeth Rose. The poems are placed along the trail for hikers to discover and were completed on site. Each haiku is presented on a clay plaque designed by artist Christy Hengst. Maps are available at the Audubon Center.
Sagan has previous experience designing a haiku pathway at the Santa Fe Community College and has participated in haiku installations at botanical gardens internationally. “I’ve always wanted to do a site-specific haiku trail,” she said in a press release. “The poet observes and records. Then the passer-by has the enhanced experience of seeing what someone else saw, understanding what someone else felt. It creates a kind of community of perception.”
An opening reception for the haiku trail takes place at 5:30 p.m. on May 13 at the Audubon Center’s David J. Henderson Pavilion. randalldavey.audubon.org
Local recording engineer wins Grammy
Local recording engineer, mixer, and producer Marc Whitmore won a Grammy Award for his work on Jon Batiste’s We Are at the 64th Annual Grammy Awards ceremony in Las Vegas, Nevada, on April 3.
Based in Santa Fe, Whitmore was born and raised in Youngstown, Ohio, and spent his early career working at various recording studios in Nashville, New York, and New Orleans. His past projects include collaborations with Danger Mouse, T-Bone Burnett, and Patrick Carney of the Black Keys. Whitmore is owner and operator of Planet Caravan, a recording studio located on an 11-acre ranch outside of Santa Fe.
A multi-instrumentalist who plays drums, bass, percussion, guitar, and organ, Whitmore was a recording engineer and mixer on singer, songwriter, musician, composer, bandleader, and television personality Batiste’s eighth studio album We Are (2021). Batiste is the bandleader and music director of Stay Human, which appears nightly on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert. We Are was awarded a Grammy in 2022 for Album of the Year. marcwhitmoresound.com
New Mexico Film Studios breaks ground with new backlot
In late March, New Mexico Film Studios (NMFS) held a groundbreaking event in southeast Albuquerque for New Mexico’s first independent backlot. The venture is intended to help the state meet the needs of a growing film industry.
“In order to grow and support independent film and television production, we wanted to offer options like a backlot, sound stages, and studio services to independent filmmakers,” said Stephanie Piché, spokesperson for New Mexico Film Studios, in a press release. “Additionally, more studio options lead to more productions coming to the state and more jobs.”
The 13-acre complex will be located 15 minutes from the Albuquerque Sunport, at the corner of Desert and Broadway. New Mexico Film Studios is a network of studios that includes locations in Santa Fe, Albuquerque, and Las Cruces. The founders plan to renovate the existing space on site and build new sound stages, as well as a backlot. The first phase of the project, in which NMFS invested $100 million, should be completed this summer. nmfilmstudios.com