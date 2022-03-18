Art and Culture News

AMP Concerts expands its artist residency program for 2022
In February, AMP Concerts announced the seven artists participating in its 2022 residency program. The musical artists hail from around the world and represent a cross-section of musical styles and traditions. The artists — Kaki King (U.S.), Diana Burco (Colombia), Germán López (Canary Islands), Masters of Hawaiian Music (U.S.), Chontadelia (Colombia), The Small Glories (Canada), and Hit La Rosa (Peru) — will reside in New Mexico for several days, performing public concerts in Santa Fe and Albuquerque and providing music education to young and adult learners through workshops, lectures, symposia, and other activities.
A schedule of performances and public programs can be found at ampconcerts.org. Part of AMP Concerts’ intention with the residency program is to increase public engagement with touring musicians and provide inspiration to up-and-coming musicians. The residencies will also provide touring musicians with opportunities to meet and play with local musicians. ampconcerts.org — Michael Abatemarco
Moving Arts Española names artistic director
The Moving Arts Española board of directors accepted the resignation of co-founder and artistic director Roger Montoya and announced Laura Elaine Garrett as his successor.
Montoya, a Top 10 CNN Hero in 2019 for leading Moving Arts’ transformational after school arts education programs, will remain on the organization’s advisory board. “Roger’s vision and commitment to the youth of this community have been extraordinary to witness firsthand,” said Moving Arts Board President Steve Cox. “While we will miss his forward-thinking philosophy, we are excited to welcome Ms. Laura Garrett as the new Artistic Director for Moving Arts Española.”
Garrett is a dance instructor at Aspen Santa Fe Ballet, En Pointe School of Dance, and Moving Arts Española, and is a professional performer with Tri-M Productions. Raised in Santa Fe, she is a graduate of Maryland’s Goucher College. Her past projects include explorations of her Mexican heritage and the trauma affecting families due to U.S. immigration policies, as well as work honoring influential Latina women from history. In 2022, she was selected into the first national cohort of David Herrera Performance Company’s Mentorship and Networking Program, LatinXtensions.
Moving Arts Española provides affordable performing and visual arts education and free nutritional and academic support to children and youth in the Española Valley and its surrounding communities. movingartsespanola.org — M.A.
Ida Random receives major film industry award
Academy Award-nominated production designer Ida Random received a Lifetime Achievement Award at the 26th Annual Art Directors Guild Awards on March 5 in Los Angeles. Random was born in Johnstone, Scotland, in 1945. After working in the art department of the Hollywood Reporter, she pursued a lifelong dream of working in production design. Her break came when she was hired by director Lawrence Kasdan as production designer on The Big Chill (1983).
Her other credits include On Golden Pond (1981) as assistant art director, Silverado (1985), and Rain Man (1988), for which she was nominated for an Oscar. Random moved to Santa Fe in 2016, after 42 years in the industry.
“Random has worked as a prolific production designer with some of the most accomplished directors of our time — James L. Brooks, Kevin Costner, Lawrence Kasdan, Barry Levinson, Justin Lin — on iconic films that span a vast array of genres and styles,” said Art Directors Guild Council Chair Mark Worthington in a news release. “From the seminal western Silverado to the emotionally nuanced Rain Man, to the action franchise The Fast and the Furious, the astonishing range and scale of Ida Random’s trailblazing career can only be characterized as breathtaking.”
The Art Directors Guild (IATSE Local 800) represents a broad range of industry professionals working around the world, including film, television, and theater production designers, art directors, and set designers. adg.org — M.A.
New Mexico Actors Lab announces 2022 season
Artistic Director Nicholas Ballas and Managing Director Robert Benedetti announce that in continuing its mission to focus on the work of the actor by presenting plays that touch the heart and challenge the mind, the New Mexico Actors Lab will offer a 2022 season of four major award-winning plays: William Saroyan’s The Time of Your Life (May 4–22), Yasmina Reza’s God of Carnage (Aug. 31-Sept. 18), Lucy Kirkwood’s The Children (Oct. 5–23), and The Seafarer by Conor McPherson (Nov. 9–27). nmactorslab.com — Mark Tiarks/For The New Mexican
Antiques Roadshow returns to New Mexico in June
Antiques Roadshow, a popular and long-running series of the Public Broadcasting Service, comes to Santa Fe’s Milner Plaza on Museum Hill on June 14. This is the fourth time New Mexico PBS will work with the national series. The taping, originally slated for 2020, was postponed because of the coronavirus pandemic.
Fans can enter for a chance to win a pair of tickets per household to the Santa Fe taping. Tickets are free but must be reserved. To enter, and to see the entry rules, visit pbs.org/roadshowtickets. The deadline for entries is Monday, March 21. Antiques Roadshow brings specialists from leading auction houses and independent dealers to the public, offering free appraisals of their antiques, collectibles, and family heirlooms.
The program airs on NM PBS on Mondays at 7 p.m. and 8 p.m. on channel 5.1 and Wednesdays at 7 p.m. and 8 p.m. on channel 5.4. newmexicopbs.org — M.A.
