Art and Culture News

516 Arts announces 2022 Fulcrum Fund grant recipients
Created in 2016 in response to an invitation from The Andy Warhol Foundation for the Visual Arts to be a partner in its Regional Regranting Program, 516 Arts’ Fulcrum Fund awards grants to individual artists and artist-run art spaces throughout New Mexico. This year, jurors selected 13 projects out of 105 submissions with awards ranging from $3,500 to $10,000 and totaling $93,600. The 2022 grant cycle includes funding for new exhibitions, public art projects, the ongoing work of an experimental arts venue or collective, one-time events and performances, digital/internet-based artwork, and publications related to the visual arts. Recipients include JC Gonzo for his self-published zine Cuidado, which features emerging artists based in the Southwest; Rosemary Meza-DesPlas for her Latina-based performance artwork Miss Nalgas USA 2022; and Adrian Pinnecoose for Collective Equilibrium, a project that highlights the ongoing conversation about digital applications and fabrication in Indigenous art. Other grant recipients are Tytianna Harris, Jessica Krichels, Akilah Martinez, Dylan McLaughlin, Karl Orozco and Michael Lopez, Nayeli Navarro and Elsa Lopez, Sara Rivera, Justin Rhody, Adrian Wall, and We are Longing for a Future collective. 516arts.org — Michael Abatemarco
Sébastien Lange named Institute of American Indian Arts Fulbright Scholar-in-Residence
The Institute of American Indian Arts (IAIA) hosts French actor, director, and painter Sébastien Lange for the 2021–2022 academic year as Fulbright Scholar-in-Residence. Lange shares his expertise in performing arts and technology to enhance the IAIA Performing Arts program by advancing knowledge and options for performing arts production and utilizing the IAIA Digital Dome. Primarily used by IAIA’s Cinematic Arts and Technology Department, the Digital Dome’s expansion will allow for more cross-discipline curricula at IAIA and advance IAIA’s Performing Arts Department among other collegiate performing arts departments regionally and nationally. “Humanity and art —these are my main purposes,” Lange said in a press release. “My goal is to awaken curiosity.” During his residency, Lange will teach various workshops and participate in community collaborations, such as teaching a workshop at the Santa Fe Indian School. The residency culminates with a public performance in the IAIA Digital Dome. iaia.edu — M.A.
NEA awards grant to support Currents New Media’s 2022 Festival
Parallel Studios, producers of the annual festival, Currents New Media in Santa Fe, were awarded a grant in the amount of $20,000 through the National Endowment for the Arts’ Grants for Arts Projects program. The award supports the 2022 festival, which runs from June 17 to June 26. Currents is one of 1,248 national projects selected to receive grants in the first round of funding for fiscal year 2022. The Currents festival is a showcase for works at the intersection on art and technology, including virtual reality, augmented reality, computer art, robotics, desktop and internet art, interactive and immersive installation, 3D printed work, video, and sound art. The funding supports associated exhibitions, events, and educational programs. currentsnewmedia.org — M.A.
International Shakespeare Center Santa Fe joins Shakespeare Theatre Association
In February, the International Shakespeare Center Santa Fe (ISC) announced its inclusion as a member of the Shakespeare Theatre Association (STA). “We relish this opportunity to learn, grow, and share with other Shakespeare producing organizations across the world,” said ISC Artistic Director Ariana Karp in a press release. “This new membership is a natural progression of our mission, and we are very excited to collaborate with the STA!” The International Shakespeare Center Santa Fe is committed to making Santa Fe a Shakespeare destination with a focus on education, performance, and community. ISC partnerships include the ISC Ensemble, Upstart Crows of Santa Fe, Shakespeare Gym, Santa Fe Shakespeare Close Readers, Radio Shakespeare Lab, and the Santa Fe Summer Shakespeare Festival. The Shakespeare Theatre Association is a member service organization that includes more than 125 theatres and approximately 30 associate members. The STA convenes annually to provide support and mentorship as well as share best practices with colleagues from within the United States and internationally. internationalshakespeare.center — M.A.
Santa Fe Film Institute will award grants and scholarships
The Santa Fe Film Institute (SFFI) will award $10,000 in 2022 to benefit high school students, college students, independent filmmakers, and film productions through its Regional Grant, Imogene Hughes Scholarship, and SFFI High School Scholarship programs. New Mexico filmmakers can apply for up to $5,000 in funding through the Regional Grant, and applicants in Arizona, Oklahoma, Colorado, and Texas can apply for up to $2,000 for independent film projects, including productions that are in progress, in pre-production, and in post-production stages, as well as scripts and treatments in the development stage. Awardees will be announced in November. The Imogene Hughes Scholarship will benefit multiple local college students, and the SFFI Scholarship will award $1,000 to one local high school student. The incentives are designed to promote cinematic creativity and encourage local youth in their scholastic goals. Applications for all three programs are available starting on May 1. santafefilminstitute .org — M.A.
Wise Fool New Mexico receives an American Rescue Plan grant from the NEA
Nationally recognized and award-winning social circus Wise Fool New Mexico announced in January approval of an American Rescue Plan grant from the National Endowment for the Arts in the amount of $100,000. American Rescue Plan grants aid the arts and culture sector in pandemic recovery. The NEA funding will support existing jobs at the nonprofit organization, fund its operations and facilities, assist in the procurement of health and safety supplies, and support its marketing and promotional efforts as it slowly resumes its programming. Co-Executive Directors Oriana Lee, Alishiya Kapoor, and Kristen Woods released a statement saying the funding “will boost our Circus Arts youth programs in Santa Fe Public Schools, such as Circus Comes to School, and others we offer at our studio, such as Afterschool Fools, various camps, and intensives such as Teen Troupe and Teen BUST!” Wise Fool New Mexico works to ignite the imagination, build community, and promote social justice through performances and hands-on experiences in circus arts, puppetry, and theatre. wisefoolnewmexico.org — M.A.
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for joining the conversation on Santafenewmexican.com. Please familiarize yourself with the community guidelines. Avoid personal attacks: Lively, vigorous conversation is welcomed and encouraged, insults, name-calling and other personal attacks are not. No commercial peddling: Promotions of commercial goods and services are inappropriate to the purposes of this forum and can be removed. Respect copyrights: Post citations to sources appropriate to support your arguments, but refrain from posting entire copyrighted pieces. Be yourself: Accounts suspected of using fake identities can be removed from the forum.