Cornerstones hires director of external relations
Mary Madigan has been appointed director of external relations at Cornerstones, the Santa Fe-based nonprofit that works with communities to restore historic structures. She came to Santa Fe in February 2020 as executive director of Santa Fe Pro Musica. Her position was eliminated later that year as part of the company’s fiscal response to COVID-19.
“I made my career in the music field, but my interests have always been varied,” she told Pasatiempo. “I’ve always been drawn to earthy and ancient places. Maybe it’s because I grew up in an old stone farmhouse. I’m excited to serve Cornerstones by bringing my skills and experience, along with my love for art and aesthetics, architecture, and unique cultures.”
Madigan has previously served as the executive director of Composers Now, a New York City-based organization that advocates for and presents the music of living composers, and the director of programs for Meet The Composer. She has also been the promotion manager for music publisher Boosey & Hawkes and the general manager of the Vermont Mozart Festival. — Mark Tiarks | For The New Mexican
The New Mexico Historic Preservation Division seeks public input on future projects
In late 2020, the Historic Preservation Division selected Sunmount Consulting, LLC, to assist in developing a State Historic Preservation Plan for projects related to diversity, environmental sustainability, and their economic benefit to New Mexico. State residents are invited to weigh in via an online survey being conducted through June 10. Access the survey at nmhistoricpreservation.org/programs/state-plan.html. Survey responses will be used in the development of a road map for historic preservation projects over a 10-year period. “This is our opportunity to reach out and understand how we might be able to better serve the preservation needs for New Mexicans,” said State Historic Preservation Officer Jeff Pappas in a press release from the Department of Cultural Affairs. The NMHPD manages all historic preservation activities in New Mexico and works to protect thousands of historic and archaeological sites across the state. nmhistoricpreservation.org — Michael Abatemarco
The New Mexico State Library announces winners of Letters About Literature competition
The State Library’s annual New Mexico Letters About Literature writing contest invites young readers in grades 4 through 12 to write a personal letter to the author of a book they’ve read that details how the book impacted their lives. Students are permitted to write letters in response to works of fiction, nonfiction, or poetry. Writers compete at one of three levels: Level I (grades 4 through 6), Level II (grades 7 and 8), and Level III (9 through 12). Cash prizes are awarded in each competition level. This year’s winners include 6th-grade Albuquerque student Emma Deifel, who penned a letter to cartoonist and graphic novelist Raina Telgemeier about her book Guts (Scholastic, 2019); 7th-grade Albuquerque student Piper Heffron, whose letter was written to Margaret Gurevich, author of the series Chloe by Design (Capstone); and 11th-grade Farmington student Isabelle Workman, who wrote her letter to young adult fiction author Jandy Nelson about the book I’ll Give You the Sun (Dial Books, 2014). Visit lettersaboutliterature.nmculture.org to read the winning entries. Nearly 100 young readers entered this year’s competition, which is open to enrolled and homeschooled students around the state. The panel for the final two judging rounds included retired Museum of International Folk Art Librarian Caroline Dechert; Susan E. Beck, professor and head of access services at the New Mexico State University Library in Las Cruces; and Malcolm Alonzo, library services supervisor for the Public Library of Albuquerque and Bernalillo. nmculture.org — M.A.
