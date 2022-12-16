Art and Culture Briefs

Santa Fe Improv and Stage Santa Fe plan to begin sharing classroom and theater space Jan. 1, with an eye toward becoming one entity.
The two schools will operate at 1202 Parkway Drive. Stage Santa Fe has signed a six-month rental agreement at the property, and the organizations will operate independently during that time while discussing a merger.
Santa Fe Latin-rock band Lumbre Del Sol’s 1999 album The Power of the Moon is now in a group with seemingly unrelated music, such as the 1983 song “Flashdance… What a Feeling” by Irene Cara; the 1992 self-titled album by Rage Against the Machine; the 2001 album J. Lo by Jennifer Lopez; and the 1972 song “The Candy Man” by Sammy Davis Jr.
All have been nominated this year for inclusion in the Library of Congress’s National Recording Registry.
The registry is a list of recordings deemed “culturally, historically or aesthetically significant” by the Library of Congress. They’re not judged based on artistic merit, but rather as works of enduring importance to American culture. Twenty-five recordings are named to the registry each year, selected by the librarian of Congress. — B.S.
Santa Fe Film Institute Awards grants, scholarships
The Santa Fe Film Institute announced Dec. 12 that it has awarded $10,300 in regional grants for filmmakers; the Imogene Hughes Scholarship Fund for college students; and the film institute scholarship for high schoolers seeking to study film in New Mexico.
The filmmakers are Scott Hussion, with Dead Calm; Colleen Thurston, with Drowned Land; Raúl O. Paz Pastrana and Alan Domínguez, with Commerce City; and Owee Rae, with Bone Guitar. Regional grant winners for 2022 are based in New Mexico, Oklahoma, or Colorado, and grant amounts range from $500 to $4,000.
The inaugural recipients of the Imogene Hughes Scholarship, receiving $1,400 each, are Benny Apodaca of the University of New Mexico and Isabella Edmo of the Institute of American Indian Arts. The recipients of the $500 Santa Fe Film Institute High School Scholarship are Aleigha Begay of the New Mexico School for the Arts and Emma Meyers of Santa Fe Prep. — B.S.