Art and Culture Briefs

Santa Fe Improv, Stage Santa Fe share space

Santa Fe Improv and Stage Santa Fe plan to begin sharing classroom and theater space Jan. 1, with an eye toward becoming one entity.

The two schools will operate at 1202 Parkway Drive. Stage Santa Fe has signed a six-month rental agreement at the property, and the organizations will operate independently during that time while discussing a merger.

