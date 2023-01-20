'Antiques Roadshow,' Santa Fe style

Almost 3,500 people, about 70 appraisers, 55 crew members, and somewhere between 3,356 and 6,712 objects nestled in jacket pockets and backpacks, moving boxes and hand wagons.
Antiques Roadshow, PBS’ highest rated program, had landed on Museum Hill. It was one of five stops made by the popular show in summer 2022, and its first visit to the City Different. (The previous New Mexico shows were in Albuquerque.)
Three one-hour episodes chronicling the show’s Santa Fe event — the most attended in the tour of five cities — start on Monday, Jan. 23, and continue Jan. 30 and Feb. 6.
Tented booths occupied the edges of the museum plaza, too-tiny respites from the relentless June sun. Several large, covered booths were inhabited only by TV cameras, ready for the next on-camera appraisal. Staff wandered in and out of the reserved room in the Museum of International Folk Art. Guests, as the staff calls attendees, snake along a tent or two or into the plaza. Strangers talk with strangers, often about their objects, which will soon be valued.
Running down the middle of it all was the line-of-all-lines, which was about 75 people long. At the end of it: The tribal arts table.
At the halfway point, a couple shaded by a large umbrella said they’d been in line about 90 minutes. “That’s not so bad,” they added, laughing.
The 19-time Emmy-nominated show had four or five experts, including well-known Santa Fe artist Tony Abeyta, in tribal arts. “Being Santa Fe, the tribal arts section was full throughout the entire day,” said Marsha Bemko, the longtime producer of AR. “It was by far the most popular specialty of the event.”
One guest had what appeared to be a prize. “One of my top finds of the day is an Alexander Calder stabile that the guest got through Calder when he was 15,” Bemko said. “He’s had it for decades.”
“His wife guessed it would be $85,000. So they’re going to be very pleasantly surprised.”
There were other surprises for Bemko. “What stands out is how many Santa Fe items we found tied to [New Mexico]. And learning the ‘truth’ as to why Georgia O’Keeffe had a white rug, which you will find out when you watch the episodes.”
If you’re a fan, you’ll likely recognize Roadshow appraisers-cum-antiques-rock stars, including toy expert Noel Barrett, folk art expert Wes Cowan, folk art and furniture expert Leigh Keno, poster expert Nicholas “Nicho” Lowry, jewelry expert Kevin Zavian, and Lark E. Mason, an expert in Asian art.
Not far from the Spanish Colonial Arts Society, a woman emerged from the Asian art booth. (Roadshow asks that media refrains from using names of guests). The appraiser had delivered the kind of news that likely dominated the day: her object wasn’t worth a lot. Her father had bought the scroll when he was stationed in Japan. A lot of GIs brought them home, he went on. It was the same story with her black pearl necklace.
She laughed. “That’s good. The family won’t have to fight about it.”
She and her husband did have a mystery object, one of three or four items they brought on their 5-hour drive from the Four Corners area. The piece looked like a VHS tape, only shorter, with rounded edges, and delicately decorated. “It was a Japanese hand warmer from the 1920s, that time period. He said it still had ash in it,” she said. “The interesting thing is that the gentleman took it to three, four, five gentlemen to make sure it was what he thought.”
The value: $375.
It wasn’t priced at seven figures, but that kind of appraisal is the raison d’etre of the Roadshow. And high value isn’t the only reason a piece and its owner find themselves on camera, said Mason, the Asian art expert, who’s been on the show since its debut in 1997. There has to be a good story behind it, although its real history, its purpose, its origin has to be something that can be revealed by the expert. Surprise is the real prize.
“It’s a discovery process for the owner,” Mason said before his arrival in Santa Fe, “and it’s a discovery process for the expert.”
Perhaps more than any other series, Antiques Roadshow pulls on the common thread of our curiosity about the world and, yes, about things we own. “It’s a good reminder that we all care about the same things,” said Bemko. “That’s who we are. That’s the human race.”