'Antiques Roadshow,' Santa Fe style

Virginia Salem (left) appraises a belle epoque diamond necklace, circa 1910, in Santa Fe; photo courtesy of Katherine Nelson Hall for GBH

Almost 3,500 people, about 70 appraisers, 55 crew members, and somewhere between 3,356 and 6,712 objects nestled in jacket pockets and backpacks, moving boxes and hand wagons.

Antiques Roadshow, PBS’ highest rated program, had landed on Museum Hill. It was one of five stops made by the popular show in summer 2022, and its first visit to the City Different. (The previous New Mexico shows were in Albuquerque.)

Bruce M. Shackelford (right) appraises a Plains Indian child’s beaded shirt, circa 1850, in Santa Fe; photo courtesy of Katherine Nelson Hall for GBH

