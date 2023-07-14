Editor's Note: An extraordinary day

Spencer Fordin. Photo Carolyn Graham/The New Meixcan

Let me tell you about the day I became an active participant in Pussy Riot.

It was a normal Friday in Santa Fe, rendered extraordinary by two events: An art exhibit opening at CONTAINER by provocateur and international fugitive Nadya Tolokonnikova, and then a concert at Meow Wolf by her feminist protest art collective Pussy Riot. A few weeks earlier, I interviewed Tolokonnikova for Pasatiempo (see The Art of Protest, June 23, 2023), and she was frank about the protest she waged against Russian President Vladimir Putin and the consequences it has had on her life.

Tolokonnikova and two of her comrades were sent to a prison camp for an anti-Putin performance at Moscow’s Christ the Savior Cathedral in 2012, and earlier this year, Russian authorities put her on a wanted list again. What was her crime this time? Pussy Riot released footage of its latest protest piece, Putin’s Ashes, a video in which a group of masked women carried a gigantic portrait of Putin and ultimately burned it. That video plays on a loop at the CONTAINER exhibit, where it’s projected on a 25-foot-tall wall. Tolokonnikova’s artwork, pink-bordered frames with slogans inside like “This art makes you a Pussy Riot member,” line the walls.

Recommended for you