Loyal Hound Pub
730 St. Michael’s Drive, in Plaza del Sur shopping center 505-471-0440, loyalhoundpub.com
Loyal Hound delivers consistently high-quality, responsibly sourced comfort food in a low-key setting at the back end of the shopping center at the intersection of St. Michael’s Drive and Pacheco Street. Recommended: deviled eggs ($5); organic mixed greens, beets, and bleu cheese ($12/$7 half serving); Bert’s Burger ($15); Loyal Hound Cubano ($15); fish and chips ($15); Southern fried chicken ($15); chicken and white bean green chile stew ($6 cup/$9 bowl).
— Patricia West-Barker, Jan. 24
Cocina Azul
1134 Mountain Road NW, Albuquerque 505-831-2500, cocinaazul.com
Cocina Azul offers a fresh, original take on New Mexican food. Long-cooked brisket and carne adovada appear in several dishes, and care and thoughtfulness go into all preparations. The staff is friendly and efficient, and the food comes out fast. While meat-heavy, the menu offers some fish and shellfish options as well as beans and calabacitas for vegans and vegetarians. Expect generous servings of delicious food. Recommended: Frank Jr.’s Bowl of Green Chile Stew ($9.50); JC Lopez Green Chile Burger ($11.95); carne adovada enchilada plate ($14.95); flan ($5.95).
— Patricia Greathouse, Jan. 10
Mampuku Ramen
1965 Cerrillos Road 505-772-0169
Mampuku Ramen, the busy new noodle joint occupying an inauspicious spot beside Jiffy Lube on Cerrillos Road, opened to much fanfare. It’s a small, minimalist space where square footage is maximized and service is friendly and efficient, though during busy hours it veers toward the frantic. On its two sides, the single-sheet menu manages to cover quite a lot of ground, with veggie- and meat-centric izakaya and ramens ranging from light and subtle to heavy and powerful. Recommended: shrimp-stuffed green chile tempura ($6.50); Nagoya-style chicken wings ($7); cucumber-avocado salad ($6); black tonkotsu ramen ($11.95); vegetarian ramen ($10.95); seafood ramen ($12.95). — Laurel Gladden, Nov. 15
