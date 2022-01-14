'American Pickers' wants you! (Maybe)

If you and your stuff are up to snuff, you might just find yourself featured on American Pickers. The popular History Channel reality show, which seeks out hidden treasures on America’s highways and byways, is scouting New Mexico for a planned March filming.
Do you have a fabulous collection of Ming Dynasty vases or David Hockney lithographs? Don’t get your hopes up. The pickers are looking for grungy Americana that can be restored to its former glory and, they hope, sold at a tidy profit. Series creator and co-host Mike Wolfe (called “The Jack Kerouac of Junk” by The New York Times) runs Antique Archeology shops in LeClaire, Iowa, and Nashville, Tennessee, when he’s not on the road picking.
The show is looking for private collectors (no shops or dealers) with large accumulations of antiques. The personality of the collector (the quirkier the better) is almost as important as the quality of the material in being chosen for the show. To nominate yourself or someone you know, send your name, phone number, location, and description of the collection with photos to americanpickers@cineflix.com or call (646) 493-2184.
