Chef Walter’s dad, Thomas Mike Whitewater, used to grow corn every year. He’s gone now, but he learned how to grow corn using a dry farming tradition from his dad, Grandpa Bekay, and his grandma Susie Whitewater, a tradition that has been in his family for generations. The Whitewater family grew a cornfield every year near the family home in Pinon, Arizona, on the Navajo Nation, 120 miles northwest of Gallup.
Corn was always considered to be sacred and one of the main staples of life for the Whitewater family. All parts of the corn are used, including the husks, the corn, the silk, the pollen — even the stalks are fed to the animals, and nothing is ever wasted. Food is medicine, and everyone shares in the bounty of corn and its abundance after it is harvested.
What has always amazed me is how corn can grow in the desert at all. Native American families and farmers using this traditional dry farming method without irrigation, with ancestral traditional knowledge that has been passed down for generations, can still produce a bountiful crop and many have mastered the art of growing corn in the arid Southwest. In addition to corn, Walter’s family grew squash, beans, potatoes, melons, and sunflowers.
One year, while I was there for the harvest, I documented how the family harvested the fresh corn and steamed it overnight in an underground pit.
First a deep hole was dug in the ground. Juniper and pine wood was placed on top and burned in the pit until the ash turned white, warming the surrounding earth. The ash was then removed. The remaining embers were left in the pit, and the freshly harvested corn, which was soaked in a little water to wet it, was then placed on top of the embers to steam.
That year, about 200 or more ears of corn were put into the pit. His family poured a bucket of water over the corn to begin the steaming process. Then a canvas was put over the corn, dirt was placed on top of the canvas, and the corn was steamed overnight. Walter always tended the fire with Chester, his blue healer. Sleeping under the stars and smelling the essence of the corn roasting in the pit was always something special, and Walter liked to do this, as it gave him a break from herding the family’s sheep.
The next morning, when the sun was coming up, the earth and canvas were removed. Each family member passed around the first ear of freshly steamed corn, took a bite, and then gave what was left back to the fire as an offering to say thank you. Some of the freshly harvested steamed corn was eaten that day, with the remainder of the corn hung to dry outside the family house for winter use. It was some of the most delicious steamed corn I have ever eaten, and I am honored that I was able to help the family document the process.
Here in New Mexico, fresh corn is also roasted in the horno. Hornos are beehive-shaped mud adobe-built earthen ovens that many Pueblo families and communities throughout Northern New Mexico use. Sweet corn is roasted to make a traditional Northern New Mexico favorite called chicos, which is sold at many farmers markets and by some New Mexico food companies.
Fresh corn has always been revered in Walter’s family and considered a treat at harvest time. Fresh corn is cherished and used in recipes both modern and traditional (see recipes for grilled sweet corn, fresh corn salad, and a Navajo Kneel Down Bread, Nitsidigo’i’).
These recipes are excerpted from Seed to Plate, Soil to Sky; Modern Plant-Based RecipesUsing Native American Ingredients , which will be released on August 29. Seed to Plate, Soil to Sky focuses on eight plants that Native peoples gave to the world: Chapters dedicated to corn, beans, squash, chiles, tomatoes, potatoes, vanilla, and cacao feature recipes using each of these Indigenous ingredients. All of these ancestral foods didn’t exist outside of Indigenous America prior to the first European contact of 1492.
Once these foods were introduced to cultures all over the world, they were woven into the fabric of those cultures, changing them forever, and can now be found in every cuisine on the planet. Think about it: The Italians didn’t have the tomato, the Irish didn’t have the potato, Britain had fish and no chips. There were no chiles in East Indian dishes, including curries, and no chiles existed in any Asian cuisines at all. In fact, chiles weren’t introduced to South Asia until the 1500s, when they would come to dominate the world spice trade in the 16th century.
Walter and I, who collaborate as chefs at Red Mesa Cuisine in Santa Fe, are passionate about cooking with ancestral Native American ingredients and educating people on the intersection of both food and culture. We believe that food has a story of how it nurtured the ancestors and sustained generations. We hope you enjoy the recipes that follow and that you celebrate the sweet corn of summer and use them to feed your body but also to nurture your soul.