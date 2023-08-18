Chef Walter’s dad, Thomas Mike Whitewater, used to grow corn every year. He’s gone now, but he learned how to grow corn using a dry farming tradition from his dad, Grandpa Bekay, and his grandma Susie Whitewater, a tradition that has been in his family for generations. The Whitewater family grew a cornfield every year near the family home in Pinon, Arizona, on the Navajo Nation, 120 miles northwest of Gallup.

Corn was always considered to be sacred and one of the main staples of life for the Whitewater family. All parts of the corn are used, including the husks, the corn, the silk, the pollen — even the stalks are fed to the animals, and nothing is ever wasted. Food is medicine, and everyone shares in the bounty of corn and its abundance after it is harvested.

