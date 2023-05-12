A walk in the park

Brian Sandford

I walked to work this morning, a journey that starts near the Roundhouse and finishes just north of the Plaza.

The sun still cast long shadows, creating pockets of cold on a cloudless spring morning. Along my route, two workers engaged in a spirited discussion in the Inn of the Five Graces’ alley parking lot. A tour leader in a yellow jacket spoke to a handful of visitors outside Loretto Chapel, pointing up as smiles widened beneath listeners’ sunglasses. At the Plaza, a man sporting a flowing red beard gazed at the ankle-high grass, seemingly unplugged from time.

Any of these scenes would make for a compelling painting, print, photograph, or even video. Together, they function almost as a live-action art exhibition.

