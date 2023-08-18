A tale of two tenures

Two of our most effective and celebrated behind-the-scenes arts leaders are stepping down from their Santa Fe positions this summer after 20-year tenures. Still, we were lucky to have them here at all — one (Steven Ovitsky, Santa Fe Chamber Music Festival) grew up wanting to be a college music professor and the other (Chelsea Antrim Dennis, Santa Fe Opera), a musical comedy star on Broadway.
Team player
Of all the arts groups whose directors make curtain speeches exhorting audience members to turn off their cell phones and turn on their donation spigots, the Santa Fe Chamber Music Festival has the most mellifluous voice. Steven Ovitsky’s last announcement after a 20-year run comes on Monday, August 21, with his retirement as the company’s executive director.
The festival has never been one to trumpet its achievements, especially on the management side, but over his tenure, Ovitsky crafted a higher level of staff professionalism, greater organizational stability, and a remarkable improvement in the company’s fiscal situation.
“When I got here, the festival was in terrible financial shape, with a six-figure accumulated debt,” Ovitsky says. “In budgeting for the next year, I cut expenses and did better on the revenue side, so we could start paying down the deficit.”
Having seen what a difference a significant endowment could make during his five years as vice president of the Minnesota Orchestra, Ovitsky established one here as soon as the festival had a couple of balanced-budget years to demonstrate its new-found sound management. “We started an endowment campaign in 2006 and raised over $5 million,” he says, “with another one beginning in 2017 that raised about $7 million.”
The chamber music festival is now one of the best-endowed performance groups in Santa Fe, having reached the “platinum-level” in which its endowment is at least four times as large as its budget.
The 75-year-old Ovitsky is somewhat of a Renaissance man — he’s been a professional horn player since his teens, a radio announcer (hence the voice) and station manager, president of a major symphony orchestra and vice president of another, and director of Chicago’s Grant Park Music Festival. He’s also a published photographer of western landscapes and classical concerts, and an acclaimed restorer of historic audio recordings.
Underneath it all beats the heart of a sackbut player who still retains a passion for Medieval music (a sackbut is an early iteration of a trombone). “My original plan was to get a Ph.D. in musicology,” Ovitsky says. “My undergrad was music history, and I thought I would be an early-music professor and run a collegium musicum [a type of musical society] at a college, but I finally realized my interests were broader.”
He graduated from college in 1968, at the height of the Vietnam War, and avoided the draft by winning a spot in the Fifth Army Band, which was stationed for a year at Fort Sheridan, just north of Chicago. That was followed by a year with the Eighth Army Band in Korea. (“I can still read restaurant menus in Korean,” Ovitsky says, proudly.)
Then came eight years in classical music radio, after which he made the switch to orchestral concert management with the Grant Park position. Despite the high-profile location and the large number of performances offered each summer, “it was a shoestring-budget operation,” Ovitsky recalls, “with a year-round staff of three, including myself.”
With no money to fund sexy projects like commissions, ingenuity became the substitute. “We did second performances, and thus Chicago premieres, of new pieces that had recently premiered somewhere else,” he says, “such as John Adams’ Harmonium, conducted by Leonard Slatkin.”
A partnership with conductor and musical detective John McGlinn, who was sleuthing out and recording the complete, original orchestrations of major Broadway musicals including Show Boat, was another Ovitsky initiative. “John was going to record Cole Porter’s Anything Goes for EMI. I said bring the cast to Grant Park first, we’ll use our orchestra and chorus to make sure the parts are correct.”
Several more McGlinn collaborations followed, including Of Thee I Sing, the Gershwin brothers’ Presidential campaign musical, which Grant Park premiered on the first night of the 1984 Democratic National Convention.
During most of his management gigs, Ovitsky continued his horn playing, appearing here with the New Mexico Symphony, the New Mexico Philharmonic, the Santa Fe Symphony, and Opera Southwest.
Ever wondered why his instrument is called a horn? Its earliest versions were animal horns that were blown into. Ovitsky is also a recorded soloist on the shofar, the ram’s horn that plays an important role in celebrating the Jewish High Holidays. You can check out his shofar playing at youtube.com/shorts/7oLcOgaZzaU.
She’ll manage
If Chelsea Antrim Dennis’ first career aspiration had been fulfilled, she’d be singing and dancing her way into your heart on Broadway right now.
She focused on musical theater performance during high school at the Coronado School for the Arts near San Diego, inspired in part by her mother. “My parents divorced when I was very, very young,” Dennis says. “My mom was an overtired flight attendant for American Airlines. When she did layovers in New York City, she would sing in nightclubs, and then come home and be a single mom.”
Her path started to change as a sophomore, when she began stage managing. “They finally told me I had to act in one production, so I played the wall in A Midsummer Night’s Dream,” she recalls. “But all I could think the whole time I was on stage was, ‘Are these cues being called at the right time and is everything okay backstage?’ So that was when I realized what path I really wanted.
Dennis’ interest in opera started when she shadowed a big, glitzy production of The Merry Widow at the San Francisco Opera as a college student. She graduated in 2004 and that summer was a stage management intern at the Santa Fe Opera, where she began a rapid career ascent.
She served as an assistant stage manager starting in 2006, and then as a stage manager from 2009 to 2011, when she became production stage manager. “I oversaw the stage managers, assistant stage managers, production assistants, interns, and assistant directors,” Dennis says of the latter position.
During the falls, winters, and springs, she stage-managed at the Los Angeles Opera, Lyric Opera of Chicago, and Boston Lyric Opera, among other companies. Her most unique credit is stage managing a victory event in 2012 for the Obama campaign that was hosted by the first lady.
Another promotion at the Santa Fe Opera came in 2019, to associate director of production and facilities. A year later, she became director of production, one of the company’s senior management positions.
Dennis says she’s experienced less sexism than most of her female colleagues in the opera world.
“Mostly it was something people didn’t even realize they were doing,” she says, “or who diminished my voice because I don’t look like the person they expect those words from.” She lauds the Santa Fe Opera in this regard (“they always respected my voice”), especially when it comes to her last promotion, which happened while she was on maternity leave.
Former SFO Director of Production and Facilities Paul Horpedahl isn’t surprised she was offered the job. “She brought a deep knowledge of the art form, highly honed organizational skills, and a deep understanding of the importance of the people involved in the creative process and how to support them,” he says. “I know the production staff, artists, and orchestra appreciate her work and will miss her.”
She and her family (her husband is tenor Joshua Dennis, whose most recent appearance here was as Marc in M. Butterfly last season) are on the move to the Washington, D.C., area. “There’s so much more opportunity for us there,” she says. “It’s the combination of some really great schools and many more groups Josh can sing with.”
Dennis is joining the Washington National Opera, where she will have the same title as she did here — director of production — but additional responsibilities she’s especially excited about, such as being involved with artistic planning and repertory selection. Meanwhile, she’s left parts of herself behind in Santa Fe, and it’s not just her heart but her larynx as well.
Like Ovitsky, Dennis has radio-worthy pipes and started doing voice-over work during the pandemic from a home studio. That’s her you’re hearing on the recorded announcement just prior to each SFO performance. ◀