Two of our most effective and celebrated behind-the-scenes arts leaders are stepping down from their Santa Fe positions this summer after 20-year tenures. Still, we were lucky to have them here at all — one (Steven Ovitsky, Santa Fe Chamber Music Festival) grew up wanting to be a college music professor and the other (Chelsea Antrim Dennis, Santa Fe Opera), a musical comedy star on Broadway.

Team player

Of all the arts groups whose directors make curtain speeches exhorting audience members to turn off their cell phones and turn on their donation spigots, the Santa Fe Chamber Music Festival has the most mellifluous voice. Steven Ovitsky’s last announcement after a 20-year run comes on Monday, August 21, with his retirement as the company’s executive director.

A tale of two tenures

Ovitsky mans the microphone for a WNIU radio broadcast in 1971. 
Steven Ovitsky performs in the horn section for a New Mexico Symphony Orchestra concert
Chelsea Antrim Dennis, pictured with technical apprentices and production department heads, rose through the SFO ranks, beginning as an intern in 2004. Photo Kristin Hullihan 

