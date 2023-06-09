A right to pride

Erin McMullin of Santa Fe takes part in last year’s event in downtown Santa Fe.

 Luis Sánchez Saturno/New Mexican file photo

Arizona’s Republican-led Legislature sent Gov. Katie Hobbs a slate of bills this year aimed at limiting transgender rights, knowing the Democrat would veto them. Had Republican Kari Lake won the gubernatorial race last year, that outcome would have been different.

Florida famously enacted what’s derided as a “don’t say gay” law in 2022, limiting lessons in public schools about sexual orientation and gender identity. House Bill 890, which would do the same in Texas, remains alive in the Legislature there. And this year, Oklahoma lawmakers considered a measure that would have barred people from wearing clothing in public that doesn’t match their gender.

As transgender rights are reduced to a political football by some lawmakers in neighboring states, New Mexico isn’t immune from the culture war fallout, says Santa Fe Human Rights Alliance Executive Director Kevin A. Bowen. He says the HRA, which organizes LGBTQ Pride Month activities in Santa Fe, is paying more attention to safety and security this year.

People line and surround the Plaza during the 2022 Pride parade. 

