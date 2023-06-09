A right to pride

Arizona’s Republican-led Legislature sent Gov. Katie Hobbs a slate of bills this year aimed at limiting transgender rights, knowing the Democrat would veto them. Had Republican Kari Lake won the gubernatorial race last year, that outcome would have been different.
Florida famously enacted what’s derided as a “don’t say gay” law in 2022, limiting lessons in public schools about sexual orientation and gender identity. House Bill 890, which would do the same in Texas, remains alive in the Legislature there. And this year, Oklahoma lawmakers considered a measure that would have barred people from wearing clothing in public that doesn’t match their gender.
As transgender rights are reduced to a political football by some lawmakers in neighboring states, New Mexico isn’t immune from the culture war fallout, says Santa Fe Human Rights Alliance Executive Director Kevin A. Bowen. He says the HRA, which organizes LGBTQ Pride Month activities in Santa Fe, is paying more attention to safety and security this year.
“You know, there’s this whole new landscape now that has been unfolding in the last four or five months,” Bowen says of legislative activity elsewhere. “Things were very different 10 to 15 years ago; we’re in a very tense place in our [country’s history]. I have to temper what I say, and I don’t want to scare everyone, but we have to be really vigilant on our game. We have parents with trans teens who basically could be arrested in Texas and Nebraska if their child gets gender-affirming and quality health care. They are looking to come to states like ours where [enacting similar laws is] still possible.”
The somber backdrop comes at an otherwise exhilarating time for the Human Rights Alliance, which is marking 30 years organizing Pride events in Santa Fe. Among the celebrations planned for the anniversary are the Giddyup Kickoff T-Dance from noon to 9 p.m. June 17 at Cowgirl BBQ, which also is celebrating its 30-year anniversary. The festivities will spill onto Aztec Street.
The Human Rights Alliance will once again offer an LGBTQ+ history tour, beginning at the Plaza and ending at the Inn of the Turquoise Bear. It’s led by historian Garrett Peck, who shares anecdotes such as information about La Fonda on the Plaza’s past as once being a pickup spot for gay men.
“And a number of people were sent here from the East Coast who didn’t fit into their wealthy parents’ lifestyles; that really became such an important part of the fabric of the community, because that was basically gay people who were kicked out, right?” Bowen says. As for the tour ending at the Turquoise Bear, Bowen adds that the inn “has a very rich history of fabulous parties and lots of the LGBTQ community being there and part of the community.”
A queer prom honoring late Meow Wolf security guard and Human Rights Alliance board member Shontez “Taz” Denise Morris is Wednesday, June 14. Morris died in March 2022 from asthma complications and suffered from symptoms of long COVID-19, Bowen says. She was 43.
“She had a formidable countenance,” Bowen says. “She was a big woman. She was a great security guard because she gave the benefit of the doubt, and she was firm yet caring. She spoke once about what it was like being a Black woman in New Mexico. How she and her mom were treated in town was just appalling.”
Pride Movie Night is June 20 at Violet Crown Santa Fe. The featured film, A Run for More, is a documentary about Frankie Gonzales-Wolfe’s 2019 run for a city council seat in San Antonio, Texas, in a bid to become that state’s first openly transgender elected official.
“We thought it was really important to show [the film], because there are so many anti-trans memes going on right now,” Bowen says. “It’s about working toward a world where people who are shut out of our democracy can reclaim their voices.”
Bowen didn’t grow up in New Mexico but speaks with pride about its openness and family values.
“I know some people who are older than myself who were born and raised here; they’re in their late 70s, early 80s, and the stories they tell are quite fun and heartwarming,” he says. “They said their parents had all these friends, and they didn’t even think about it when two men or two women came over, because their parents just hung out with everyone. They just treated everyone as a person.”