A presence on the Plaza

SANTA FE PLAZA
Established: 1610
Some ghosts may not be ghosts at all but; rather, they may be envoys who come in times of need to comfort, reassure, and guide us.
When Rachel Tait, a tour guide at the New Mexico State Capitol, was working as a tourist counselor at the Santa Fe Visitor Information Center, she’d often take her lunch breaks on the Santa Fe Plaza. Tait suffered from epilepsy for most of her life, and she underwent brain surgery to correct it in 2000. One day, in 2006 or 2007, she was resting on a park bench, eyes closed, soaking up the sun when she heard a voice say, “You have epilepsy, don’t you?”
Tait opened her eyes.
A Native American woman, who appeared to be in her 60s, was sitting next to her, her hair pulled back in a ponytail, her bangs hanging down in front of her face. “Well, I do too,” said the woman, who pointed to the left side of her own head saying, “You had this surgery done, right?” Tait told her that, yes, she did have epilepsy surgery on her left temporal lobe.
Tait assumed that the woman was one of the artists who sell their wares beneath the portal of the Palace of the Governors, but she had never seen her before. “You want to have children, don’t you?” the woman asked, bringing up a painful memory for Tait who, after another surgery on her back in 2001, was told she could never have children of her own. “I don’t think I’ll be able to,” she told the woman, who calmly placed her hand on Tait’s knee and said, “Don’t worry about it.”
“It still sends a chill up my spine to this day,” Tait says. But she felt comforted because the woman had a warm smile, and she didn’t often have a chance to talk to people who’ve gone through similar experiences with epilepsy.
Her lunch hour was nearly over, and she had to make the short trek back to the tourist center on Old Santa Fe Trail. The woman accompanied her. “We were heading back, exchanging stories,” Tait says. “We walked into the visitor center, and she sat down. I said that I’d be right back because I had to put my purse away, and when I came back, she was gone. I asked my co-worker, Where’d that lady go? and he said, ‘What lady? You came in by yourself.’ Tait, incredulous, turned to her boss, who was also present at the time, and posed the question to him. He said, “No, Rachel, you did come in by yourself.”
At home, after work that night, Tait called a family friend, a tribal member of Santa Clara Pueblo, and related the strange encounter to her. “She was kind of quiet,” Tait says. “And then she said, ‘In our religion, she’s what we call a messenger.’”
About a year after the inexplicable meeting with the woman on the Plaza, Tait made a routine visit to her neurologist, who asked if she and her husband planned on having children. She told him about her back surgery and what the doctor told her at the time, but the neurologist had more encouraging news. She could, indeed, bear children, and today, Tait is the mother of a healthy 12-year-old boy. — Michael Abatemarco
