To transform anger and prejudice into mutual respect: That’s the key part of the mission statement of the Santa Fe organization Creativity for Peace. Its staff does just that by training young Palestinian and Israeli women to partner as leaders. The program, which is highlighted in a Picnic for Peace on Sunday, July 28, offers an opportunity for the public to meet the 16 young women who traveled to Santa Fe for the annual Creativity for Peace three-week camp.
The 16 were chosen by means of a competitive process. “They fill out applications, we have staff in the Middle East who interview them, then they’re selected based on their maturity, their leadership potential, and their English proficiency,” said Kirsten Szykitka, the organization’s director of operations.
She said close to 300 young women have gone through the program since its 2003 founding. “The idea is they’ll get to a place where they can partner in the peacemaking work, working across boundaries and working past their differences to work together,” Szykitka said. “This camp is just their first encounter with each other, and then they go back home and continue in a two-year leadership training program. We keep our numbers small but we work deeply and longer-term, which we feel is really important because when they get back home, they are not met with a lot of acceptance for what they’re doing.”
Chalk4Peace, an outdoor collaborative art project for the campers and members of the public, kicks off the July 28 picnic at 10 a.m. at the Santa Fe Botanical Garden, 715 Camino Lejo. The three-hour, family-friendly event includes Middle Eastern music, face-painting, and activities for kids. “The most important part is the formal program, where the campers speak and they tell their stories,” Szykitka said. “They talk about their lives living in conflict and their paths to becoming peacemakers. It’s very inspirational.”
Admission is by suggested donation of $40 in advance (creativityforpeace.org) or $50 at the door. Students get in for $20. A boxed picnic lunch is included in the ticket price or can be purchased for $6 for children, who are admitted at no charge. For more information, email info@creativityforpeace.org.