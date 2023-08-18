A market of many

For decades, artists have sold their works under the portal of the Palace of the Governors, which dates to the 1600s. Photo by Alice Bullock (1952); courtesy Palace of the Governors Photo Archives (NMHM/DCA); negative number 183510

These streets surrounding the Santa Fe Plaza where hundreds of Indigenous artists now come together to share their work, cultures, traditions, foods, and stories were once inhabited by other civilizations. Before Santa Fe was a city, New Mexico was a state, or the United States or other modern nations occupied this area and declared it their own, other peoples had established communities, grew and hunted food for their families, built shelters and homes, and maintained independent governances.

In fact, it was not so long ago that Comanche, Navajo, and Ute treaty-making delegations became regular presences in the Palace of the Governors, according to Gregorio Gonzales, Ph.D., Tribal Liaison for the New Mexico Department of Cultural Affairs. Whether as Indigenous slaves, settlers, or military scouts, Gonzales notes, Genízaro peoples also would have been seen nearby making their way back to their homes and fields just down the way in Barrio de Analco, an area near San Miguel Mission that was originally settled in the early 1600s.

It’s important for people attending the markets and visiting with artists to recognize that Indigenous peoples throughout what’s now known as the U.S. and beyond have distinct cultures, languages, traditions, religions, and forms of artistic expression.

