A market of many

For decades, artists have sold their works under the portal of the Palace of the Governors, which dates to the 1600s. Photo by Alice Bullock (1952); courtesy Palace of the Governors Photo Archives (NMHM/DCA); negative number 183510
These streets surrounding the Santa Fe Plaza where hundreds of Indigenous artists now come together to share their work, cultures, traditions, foods, and stories were once inhabited by other civilizations. Before Santa Fe was a city, New Mexico was a state, or the United States or other modern nations occupied this area and declared it their own, other peoples had established communities, grew and hunted food for their families, built shelters and homes, and maintained independent governances.
In fact, it was not so long ago that Comanche, Navajo, and Ute treaty-making delegations became regular presences in the Palace of the Governors, according to Gregorio Gonzales, Ph.D., Tribal Liaison for the New Mexico Department of Cultural Affairs. Whether as Indigenous slaves, settlers, or military scouts, Gonzales notes, Genízaro peoples also would have been seen nearby making their way back to their homes and fields just down the way in Barrio de Analco, an area near San Miguel Mission that was originally settled in the early 1600s.
It’s important for people attending the markets and visiting with artists to recognize that Indigenous peoples throughout what’s now known as the U.S. and beyond have distinct cultures, languages, traditions, religions, and forms of artistic expression.
“Indigenous peoples remain alive and well since and through Time Immemorial,” Gonzales says.
Within modern-day borders, New Mexico has 23 federally recognized Indigenous nations, which includes 19 Pueblos, three Apache communities, and the Navajo Nation. As an art- and culture-loving community, we strive to celebrate and deepen our understanding of these and all Indigenous communities and honor their contributions as artisans and as people.
“It is good to know that we in New Mexico can remain mindful that Native peoples and nations are still very much alive and well,” says Gonzales.
To further your knowledge and understanding of the histories and peoples and these traditional Puebloan lands, Gonzales offers some additional recommended reading and resources (albeit just a small sampling):
White Shell Water Place: An Anthology of Native American Reflections on the 400th Anniversary of the Founding of Santa Fe by F. Richard Sanchez, with a Traditional Native Blessing by N. Scott Momaday (Sunstone Press; illustrated edition, 2010) — In particular, Gonzales recommends Santa Clara Pueblo educator and scholar Gregory Cajete’s personal perspective and the ancient history of Santa Fe (see Chapter 1).
The Comanches: A History, 1706-1875 (Studies in the Anthropology of North American Indians) by Thomas W. Kavanagh (University of Nebraska Press, 1999) — Offers invaluable insight into the vital roles Comanches have played in relation to New Mexico’s story.
The Santa Fe Indigenous Center (santafeindigenouscenter.org) can help frame how urban Indigenous community-building and sustainment in Santa Fe is a living, breathing practice among tribal relatives from Native nations located in the region and beyond.