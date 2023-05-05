In one image, an older woman sits on a bus, clutching her purse and looking pensive. In another, a man, his face obscured, gazes searchingly into an armpit-high trash bin. In a third, six children congregate in an empty lot with four-story row housing visible in the distance, their faces registering no signs of discomfort.

To observers in 2023, these septuagenarian images by two Photo League members offer candid views of daily life in a handful of American cities, primarily New York, as the shadow of World War II falls away. The images show little of the suffering that’s common in photographs from the Great Depression 15 years prior or the Vietnam War 15 years later. Yet to U.S. Attorney General Tom C. Clark in 1947, the images of real life were sufficiently objectionable to land the Photo League on a list of groups considered “totalitarian, fascist, communist or subversive.”

A league of their own

Sonia and Ida embrace at the Norton Museum of Art in Florida during a Photo League exhibit in 2013. 

Courtesy Monroe Gallery of Photography
Sonia Handelman Meyer, Girl on stairs, New York City (c. 1946-1950); courtesy Monroe Gallery of Photography
Ida Wyman, Sidewalk ClockNew York City (1947); courtesy Monroe Gallery of Photography
Sonia Handelman Meyer, Bus Stop, New York City (c. 1946-1950); courtesy Monroe Gallery of Photography

