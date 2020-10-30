A house full of spirits

LA FONDA ON THE PLAZA
Established: 1922
You don’t have to look very hard for ghosts at La Fonda on the Plaza. People say that they roam freely about the historic hotel. Employees run into them so often that they are kind of blasé about it.
Thirty-three years ago, Becky Ortiz saw a woman dressed all in white walk through the front desk. She asked around and found out that this was the ghost they called The Bride. “I’d never seen a ghost before. But she didn’t have a bad energy about her at all,” says the director of rooms. “I heard maybe she died in her room after a poker game, maybe with her husband.”
Since then, Ortiz has seen plenty of ghosts. “I’ve had several encounters up on the mezzanine. Maybe two years after I’d been here, I heard someone walking behind me, but it sounded like they were wearing spurs that were scraping across the tile. It was in the dead of winter — not many travelers here. I thought it might have been a guest, but there was no one behind me. But I could feel him and I could hear him. Plain as day.”
The director of sales, Ed Pulsifer, says that sightings seem to have gone up during the shutdown, which all but emptied the hotel. He’s worked at La Fonda for almost nine years. Although he’s intrigued by the stories he’s heard from others, he’d didn’t have any of his own until recently. For weeks last spring, he says, he’d find a set of first-floor elevator doors opening and closing, over and over, when he arrived at work in the mornings.
Might this be some kind of electrical glitch? No way, says Pulsifer. “The light was on. It’s like there was person in there pushing buttons, but no one was there.”
The elevator isn’t far from where an invisible woman sometimes calls out to employees by name. It happened to Linda Troynak in 2015, not long after she started her job as the manager and buyer for the hotel gift shop, Detours. “I had walked from the garage past the bathrooms, and I heard a soft, young voice say, ‘Linda.’ I turned around, and there was no one there,” she says. “None of the offices on the second floor were open. I looked over the railing to see if there was someone in the dining room below. Nothing.”
Troynak had been forewarned about such occurrences, so she wasn’t exactly scared, but she didn’t feel invited to stick around. When she mentioned it to colleagues, they regaled her with their own anecdotes.
Although some employees mention in interviews that they were mildly scared at the moment they saw or heard a ghost, they all seem to agree that La Fonda ghosts seem to be non-threatening. No one seems overly curious about who the ghosts were when they were alive. They are more concerned with how they sound to other people when they recount their numerous interactions.
“I feel like it’s so corny because people don’t believe in life after death. But if [these ghosts] didn’t finish their time here ...” Ortiz trails off before finishing her thought about the undead, and then concludes, “This hotel’s been here forever. They’re making sure everything is in order.”
Director of Engineering John Nuanez has worked at the hotel for more than 40 years. He didn’t even believe in ghosts until a couple of years ago when the disembodied hallway voice called his name. “Nobody was around,” he says. “Two days later, I was walking down the hall when the dining room and everywhere was full, and I heard the same female voice call my name, twice. There were guests there, but nobody I recognized.”
Since then, he’s become a true if reluctant believer. And he’s had other experiences, including one just a few weeks ago. “I was walking in the basement, and I saw someone standing in the boiler room in a blue uniform, and then I turned and he was gone,” he says.
John’s wife, Mary Nuanez, is the director of housekeeping. (The couple met at the hotel and have been married for 36 years.) Ten years ago, something shoved her into a wall. She wasn’t scared so much as put off by the unnecessary act of violence. “I was a little stunned. I didn’t just lose my balance,” she says. And during the shutdown, she joined the creepy club of people who have heard that soft voice calling for them.
“I was turning a corner on the mezzanine, and I heard my name as clear as can be.” Of course, she turned around and found no one there.
Sometimes La Fonda’s ghosts frighten new employees enough to make them leave rather quickly, but old-timers are used to the hijinks. They say that, for the most part, the encounters aren’t scary. But some are. Like the sounds of a child crying on the second floor. Even by going door to door, no one can figure out which room the wails are coming from. And then there are the child’s hands that Raudel Rosalez has seen reflected in a bathroom mirror on the second floor. The 16-year veteran of banquet set-ups for the hotel has also seen The Bride three times, and now and then he runs into the ghost of Sam Ballen on the terrace, the Dallas oil man who owned La Fonda from 1968 until his death in 2007.
“I knew Mr. Ballen when he was alive,” Rosalez says. “He looked the same as he did, with his hat and boots.”
Pulsifer and Ortiz insist that La Fonda ghosts aren’t menacing, just mischievous. They laugh as they recall the time a guest insisted someone had broken into her room and gone through her things.
“We did an electronic key lock reading and found no one had gone in there,” Ortiz says. And yet, someone or something had definitely disturbed this woman’s belongings. “They threw her clothing all over the room. There were underwear and socks hanging from the chandelier over her bed.” — Jennifer Levin
