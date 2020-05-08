Salons closed well over a month ago, and for many women, hair is on their minds. While there are greater tragedies during a global health crisis than watching our roots go gray, our collective inability to maintain the way we usually see ourselves is part of pandemic culture. For some, foregoing the blow-dryer, mascara, and office-appropriate pants has been a welcome break from the real world, while others flounder in all that homebound comfort. And as the weeks creep along, and our hair grows ever-shaggier, we become increasingly aware of just how much we rely on the essential services stylists provide.
“Professional women have a standard that they want to maintain. Unfortunately, it’s still a very important part of the business world,” says Amber Trujillo McClure, an administrator at a local cosmetology school and student at Grand Canyon University. She’s working on her doctorate in female leadership in higher education. “There may be a misconception about people who spend time getting their nails done, or getting their hair done, or working on their skin care. But it’s not a vanity issue. It’s how you present yourself to the world. And for a lot of women, going to the salon is the only time they get a break.”
Our hair shouldn’t matter when no one is looking at us, right? And yet, it does.
The longer the shutdown goes on, the more acute our needs in this arena will become, even for those who consider themselves low-maintenance. The longer the shutdown goes on, the more we might start to question what it all means. Pasatiempo combed social media for the perspectives of some Santa Fe women regarding questions like these. Why do some people put on makeup when they’re not leaving the house? Does radically altering our daily grooming and dressing routines have any psychological effects? What does it say about society that “taking a break” from normal grooming standards primarily means women foregoing the measures they usually take to face the world? And — perhaps most important — at what point do we give up and cut our own bangs?
“My answer is never,” says Jessica Crockett, owner of Chrome Salon & Blowout Bar in Early Street Plaza (505-982-0035, facebook.com/chromesalonSF). She explains that “panic bangs” often happen after breakups and other traumatic events. They rarely turn out well. But salons being closed entirely is a horse of a different color. “If you must cut them,” she advises, “make sure you cut into them, not across them, and pull them down. Cut them far longer than you think you should.”
Crockett shuttered her salon on March 17, a few days before Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham ordered the closure of all “nonessential” businesses in New Mexico. She and her nine employees are out of work, with the salon’s only income coming from curbside retail sales of skin and hair care products. Out of solidarity, Crockett has pledged not to cut or color her own hair until she can work with her clients again. In the meantime, she’s been applying hair masques and taking hair-strengthening supplements.
Many women are seeing their natural hair for the first time in years, say Crockett and Melodi Wyss, owner of Rock Paper Scissor SalonSpa and The Buzz in DeVargas Center (505-955-8500, santafehair.com). Both advise playing with temporary color conditioners and root touch-up sprays rather than trying to dye your hair with a product from the grocery store. (Rock Paper Scissor has such products available on its website for home delivery.) Since Wyss closed her salons, she and a handful of her 13 employees have been regularly calling clients to talk to them about their hair. Taking a hair vacation seems to be a popular approach to dealing with this strange time, Wyss says.
“They’re used to coming into the salon and walking out beautiful, confident, ready to take on the world. Now they’re embracing the opportunity to let their hair grow. And then when they come back in, it’s an opportunity for a fresh new look.”
Geena Tommasi is a feminist and integrative psychotherapist in Santa Fe who works with breast cancer patients. She’s watching her own gray grow and finds it thrilling. “It’s an opportunity to kind of uncover and discover one’s self again,” she says. “Maybe a person can find a new appreciation for who they are underneath what they’ve created.”
She counsels deep self-acceptance to her clients, many of whom are coming to terms with radical changes to their bodies that they can’t control, including losing their hair to chemotherapy. Many of the women Pasatiempo spoke with mentioned concerns about gaining weight during the quarantine. During self-isolation, Tommasi has seen an uptick in people requesting therapy, which she is doing via online and phone sessions. While grooming has come up with some of her clients, she is more concerned about those who struggle with eating issues, have trouble finding adequate time to be alone, and are wrestling with depression.
“As a therapist, I’m on the lookout for a real drop in hygiene, a real difference in how someone is presenting. Are they going inward? Are they able to relate and converse with me?”
Tommasi agrees with Trujillo McClure that anxiety over-grooming during the shutdown is normal and mostly unrelated to vanity. “How we adorn impacts our sense of self, how we present in the world.” The line between self-concept and vanity is unique to each person and is the difference, she says, between being overly focused on your surface and simply wanting to feel the power that comes with feeling good about the way you look.
Trujillo McClure says that it comes down to the phrase we so often use to stand in for the beginning of the day. “The whole exercise of ‘getting ready’ contributes to normalcy in our lives. It’s fun for a little while to have it relaxed, but it’s also draining because it signifies that something is missing in our day-to-day.”
And if you have to resort to home haircuts to get you through, Crockett says that no Chrome stylists will shame you when the salon reopens. “We will be here for you. We will fix all of the things that happened, and we won’t judge.” ◀
