The Inn of the Anasazi, which opened just off the Plaza in 1991, redesigned its interior in 2015, adding a distinctive lounge area between the bar and restaurant, creating more casual seating at the front of the house and a more intimate space in the formal dining room. A striking screen of large, slab-cut tree trunks divides the lounge from the dining room, while neutral tones of brown, white, and grey, along with additional natural woods and stone, contribute to a comfortably elegant backdrop for socializing, drinking, and dining.