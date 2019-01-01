It’s not your imagination. The catchy Guster song that you’ve been hearing on the radio, “Overexcited,” does sound remarkably like the 1982 Madness hit “Our House.” And Guster front man Ryan Miller really is singing in a British accent as he narrates a neighborhood walk.
Exit, stage right: Backstage at the Santa Fe Opera
When the audience settles into their seats and Puccini’s beloved score begins, they’ll see one face of La bohème, just one facet, the one they were intended to see. But there’s a lot that goes on behind the scenes before, during, and after a performance.
Mesmerizing a crowd: Lake Street Dive's not-so-secret weapon
AMP coordinated the 4th of July Music Weekend Getaway in Taos’ Kit Carson Park, where Lake Street Dive plays on Friday, July 5. The band is part of a multi-day lineup that kicked off with WAR and Ozomatli on July 4 and finishes on Saturday, July 6, with The Mavericks and Los Lobos.
Many summers ago, I tagged along on a weekend trip to Las Vegas, Nevada, with some friends who were serious habitual gamblers. We stayed at the Stardust Resort and Casino, which had not yet been imploded and razed, and while I clearly recall a friend winning $25,000 during one very long night of baccarat, I have utterly forgotten any specifics about the food we ate.
Resculpting history: The Eugenie Shonnard House
Sculptor Eugenie Shonnard’s (1886-1978) lovely Santa Fe residence at 1411 Paseo de Peralta now serves as the quarters of the Museum of New Mexico Foundation.
Get your vine on: The Santa Fe Wine Festival
The Santa Fe Wine Festival is celebrating its 26th anniversary with a wide range of festivities at El Rancho de las Golondrinas, featuring New Mexican wines from 20 vintners around the state. The event runs from noon to 6 p.m. Saturday, July 6, and Sunday, July 7.
Make the most of this weekend. It begins with a sociable Leo moon that encourages us to build resilience by enjoying our lives and one another’s company.
Folk art gets grooving: "Procession of Nations"
On the evening of July 11, the Santa Fe Plaza plays host to scores of artists from around the globe with the International Folk Art Market’s annual “Procession of Nations.” The free community celebration starts with the folk-artist procession at 5:30 p.m.; music begins at 6:00 p.m.
Beauty from darkness: David Berkeley
David Berkeley plays at 5:30 p.m. on Friday, July 5, as part of the Sunset in the Garden concert series at Santa Fe Botanical Garden.
"Very Nice" by Marcy Dermansky
It’s gospel in the publishing business that readers want light, enjoyable fare this time of year, and Very Nice, Marcy Dermansky’s fourth novel, fits the bill.
Sabine Hauert is a robotics researcher intrigued by the problem-solving possibilities inherent in engineering robotic swarms. Her lecture, “Swarm Engineering Across Scales,” takes place at the Lensic at 7:30 p.m. on Tuesday, July 9.
Deep roots: Awna Teixeira
Canadian-Portugese musician Awna Teixiera plays Gig Performance Space at 7:30 p.m. on Friday, July 5.
"Eureka!" is the theme for the 12th annual, family-friendly Los Alamos ScienceFest that takes place from Tuesday, July 9, through Sunday, July 14, at various Los Alamos venues.
Everywhere starts here: Thollem McDonas
At 7 p.m. Thursday, July 11, Thollem McDonas kicks off a six-month U.S. tour, performing solo piano and in various ensembles at Littleglobe, a collaborative art nonprofit on Fox Road. The concert features his ever-changing Everywhere Quintet and his Silver Ochre duo, with video artist ACVilla.
Which D.C. novel best captures the city?
A lot of novelists try to capture Washington, D.C., but not many get it right. So what makes a great Washington book? That depends on which D.C. the author is trying to portray.
‘Pearl Fishers’ returns to SFO, recapturing magic
The virtues of the original staging are intact, and the choral singing is superb.
The work is well sung and well played with standout performances by Vanessa Vasquez as Mimì and Zachary Nelson as Marcello.
The Santa Fe Opera returns on Friday, June 28, with the comfortably familiar, the visionary offbeat, and a lot that’s brand new in Season 63.
“In some ways, this opera speaks to artists of all sorts,” costume designer Camellia Koo said, counting herself and her crew among those who could relate to the day-to-day struggles the characters go through.
The French opera The Pearl Fishers premiered in 1863 and quickly became beloved for its stunning composition, especially the duet, which is considered by opera experts to be one of the most beautiful pieces of music ever written.
World premiere of La bohème was Feb. 1, 1896, Teatro Regio, Turin, Italy; music by Giacomo Puccini, Italian libretto by Luigi Illica and Giuseppe Giacosa. The Santa Fe Opera 2019 production is directed by Mary Birnbaum and conducted by Jader Bignamini.
A man with a plan: Kevin Nealon
Kevin Nealon brings his stand-up act to the Santa Ana Star Casino and Hotel at 7 and 9:30 p.m. on June 28 and 29.
Reshaping the modernist canon: James Oles on Latin American art
A recent exhibition at The Davis Museum at Wellesley College and its accompanying catalog put forth a suggestive premise: Art_Latin_America: Against the Survey is not, as its title says, a survey. And yet it is.
This summer, the downtown Albuquerque gallery 516 ARTS is dedicated to two artists with concurrent solo shows. Mira Burack and Paula Wilson explore similar themes, born in part from their experiences moving to New Mexico — Cerrillos and Carrizozo, respectively — from more urban settings.
Marks the spot
At 7:30 p.m. on Wednesday, July 3, the original lineup of X plays at The Bridge Patio at Santa Fe Brewing Co. This is a 21-and-older event.
There are a few awkward moments and a few self-consciously stylized passages that may feel like gestures toward one director or another, but by and large, it all works.
Pasatiempo has rounded up a handful of mysteries and thrillers — from the dark and gory to the Victorian and cozy.
Though it might not rock as hard as an actual Queen concert, a free outdoor screening of the biopic, Bohemian Rhapsody, in the Railyard Park at 8 p.m. on Friday, June 28, is a great place to start a weekend of Pride festivities.
The battle of Los Angeles: WAR and Ozomatli
WAR and Ozomatli play a free concert at 4:30 p.m. on Thursday, July 4, at Taos’ Kit Carson Park.
Director Nick Mead’s documentary on Bruce Springsteen’s longtime saxophonist, Clarence Clemons, creates a tone of poignancy right from its opening credits.
Summer waxes full. Time slows down as Mercury, symbolic ruler of movement, speech, and our thinking processes, prepares to turn retrograde from July 7 to 30. The stars…
Healing in the desert: Erica M. Elliott
Medicine and Miracles in the High Desert: My Life Among the Navajo People (Balboa Press), is the first in a series of four memoirs by Erica M. Elliott. She will sign copies at Garcia Street Books at 4 p.m. on Sunday, June 30.
Jazz on the hill: Bob Fox Trio
The Santa Fe Music Collective presents the Bob Fox Trio at the Museum Hill Café, 7 p.m. Friday, June 28.
Summer’s here, and for the lucky (and young) among us, it promises to stretch into a delicious forever of blue skies and kite flying, baseball games, road trips, and Fourth of July picnics. For the rest of us, there’s always that quintessential summer fare to remind us of the best of the season: a hot dog and a cone.
A captivating blend of stillness and action emanates from most of the photographs in Niki Boon: Summer, opening at the Obscura Gallery on Friday, June 21.
Juxtaposing Ken Price’s work with Georgia O’Keeffe’s can jump-start a conversation that broadens the view of both artists’ works. That’s part of the purpose for Contemporary Voices: Ken Price, on exhibit at the Georgia O’Keeffe Museum through Oct. 23.
Santa Fe-based artist Cynthia West’s The New Sun, a collection of nine artists’ books in a collaged shadow box, appears in Speaking to the Imagination: The Contemporary Artist’s Book, a group show opening at Peters Projects on Friday, June 21.
The Inn of the Anasazi, which opened just off the Plaza in 1991, redesigned its interior in 2015, adding a distinctive lounge area between the bar and restaurant, creating more casual seating at the front of the house and a more intimate space in the formal dining room. A striking screen of large, slab-cut tree trunks divides the lounge from the dining room, while neutral tones of brown, white, and grey, along with additional natural woods and stone, contribute to a comfortably elegant backdrop for socializing, drinking, and dining.
Making sense of madness: "The Edge of Every Day"
Marin Sardy reads from her experimental, essayistic memoir, Edge of Every Day, on Wednesday, June 26, at Collected Works Bookstore.
Back to the future: "Framing John DeLorean"
Framing John DeLorean, the story of the legendary automaker's rise and fall, is rich with daring, danger, and disaster.
When Luciano Pavarotti died of pancreatic cancer in 2007, many opera lovers had mixed feelings. The tenor was only 71 and it hadn’t been so long since he was the reigning star of his generation, still giving magnificent performances of his core repertoire into the 1990s.
Digital killed the publishing star: "Non-fiction"
Much of the new film from French director Olivier Assayas has to do with our head-spinningly rapid transition away from traditional books into the brave new world of Kindle.
Punk unzipped: The Jackets
The new album by The Jackets is good, strong, punked-up variations of that wonderful 1960s sound of teenage Americans trying to imitate British bands imitating African-American blues and soul.
Writers Kate McCahill, Monica Prince, Wendy J. Fox, and Elizabeth Geoghegan participate in a panel discussion, “Flying Solo: How Traveling Alone Influences Writing,” at 6 p.m. Saturday, June 22, at Garcia Street Books; admission is free.
"The Porpoise" by Mark Haddon
Mark Haddon has written a terrifically exciting novel called The Porpoise. Could we just stop there? Almost anything else I say about this book risks scattering readers like startled birds.
Judy Chicago: The Birth Project from New Mexico Collections is on display through Nov. 10 at the Harwood Museum of Art in Taos.
Rickie Lee Jones plays at the KiMo Theatre in Albuquerque at 7:30 p.m. on Tuesday, June 25; Patty Griffin plays there at 7:30 p.m. on Thursday, June 27, with guest Carrie Rodriguez.
Songs of summer: Minnesota Boychoir
This month, the Twin Cities-based Minnesota Boychoir — the oldest in that state — arrives in the Southwest for the first time as part of its 36th annual summer tour and will play at two locations in Santa Fe on Friday, June 21: noon at the New Mexico State Capitol and 5:15 and 6:15 p.m. at the Cathedral Basilica of St. Francis of Assisi.
Summer begins this Friday as the sun slides into Cancer. Let that light into every corner of the soul.
CHILE PAGES
-
Chile Pages, July 5-11Chile Pages, July 5-11
Movie show times
-
Showtimes, July 5-11Showtimes, July 5-11
Culinary Arts
-
Amuse-BoucheOdds in your flavor: Cottonwood Kitchen at Tesuque Casino
- Dogs and ice cream: A guide to the taste of summer
-
Amuse-BoucheThe alchemy of East and Southwest: When it works, it's wonderful
-
AMuse-BoucheArroyo Vino’s vegetable tempura
-
Amuse-Bouche - NM ClassicsThe pride of Central Avenue: Loyola's Family Restaurant
- The plate outdoors: the best patios in town
- Short takes: A snapshot of recent reviews
- "Buttermilk Graffiti": Stories that stick to your ribs
-
Restaurant ReviewDumpling Tea & Dim Sum: Satisfying but narrow expression of dim sum
- Los Luceros Grain Team at IAIA
-
Amuse-Bouche'You can't just get one': Hospitality-industry tattoos
-
Restaurant ReviewMagical mealism: Fiesta Oaxaca
-
Random ActsA drink (or two) for a good cause: Beer & Cider Festival
-
Amuse-boucheGrading the grinds: Coffee shops worth the buzz
-
Amuse-BoucheTasty Morsels: A monthly roundup of food news