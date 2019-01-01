+4
Exit, stage right: Backstage at the Santa Fe Opera
Santa Fe Opera 2019

Exit, stage right: Backstage at the Santa Fe Opera

  • Michael Abatemarco

When the audience settles into their seats and Puccini’s beloved score begins, they’ll see one face of La bohème, just one facet, the one they were intended to see. But there’s a lot that goes on behind the scenes before, during, and after a performance.

Mesmerizing a crowd: Lake Street Dive's not-so-secret weapon
Taos Picnic in the Park Concerts

Mesmerizing a crowd: Lake Street Dive's not-so-secret weapon

  • Jennifer Levin

AMP coordinated the 4th of July Music Weekend Getaway in Taos’ Kit Carson Park, where Lake Street Dive plays on Friday, July 5. The band is part of a multi-day lineup that kicked off with WAR and Ozomatli on July 4 and finishes on Saturday, July 6, with The Mavericks and Los Lobos.

Odds in your flavor: Cottonwood Kitchen at Tesuque Casino
Amuse-Bouche

Odds in your flavor: Cottonwood Kitchen at Tesuque Casino

  • Laurel Gladden

Many summers ago, I tagged along on a weekend trip to Las Vegas, Nevada, with some friends who were serious habitual gamblers. We stayed at the Stardust Resort and Casino, which had not yet been imploded and razed, and while I clearly recall a friend winning $25,000 during one very long night of baccarat, I have utterly forgotten any specifics about the food we ate.

Get your vine on: The Santa Fe Wine Festival
Random Acts

Get your vine on: The Santa Fe Wine Festival

  • Sophie A. Martin

The Santa Fe Wine Festival is celebrating its 26th anniversary with a wide range of festivities at El Rancho de las Golondrinas, featuring New Mexican wines from 20 vintners around the state. The event runs from noon to 6 p.m. Saturday, July 6, and Sunday, July 7. 

Star codes, July 5-11

  • Heather Roan Robbins

Make the most of this weekend. It begins with a sociable Leo moon that encourages us to build resilience by enjoying our lives and one another’s company.

Folk art gets grooving: "Procession of Nations"
Random Acts

Folk art gets grooving: "Procession of Nations"

  • Paul Weideman

On the evening of July 11, the Santa Fe Plaza plays host to scores of artists from around the globe with the International Folk Art Market’s annual “Procession of Nations.” The free community celebration starts with the folk-artist procession at 5:30 p.m.; music begins at 6:00 p.m. 

Beauty from darkness: David Berkeley
Random Acts

Beauty from darkness: David Berkeley

  • Jennifer Levin

David Berkeley plays at 5:30 p.m. on Friday, July 5, as part of the Sunset in the Garden concert series at Santa Fe Botanical Garden.

"Very Nice" by Marcy Dermansky
Book Review

"Very Nice" by Marcy Dermansky

  • Rumaan Alam/The Washington Post

It’s gospel in the publishing business that readers want light, enjoyable fare this time of year, and Very Nice, Marcy Dermansky’s fourth novel, fits the bill.

"Collective brain" and the future of robotics
Subtexts

"Collective brain" and the future of robotics

  • Patricia Lenihan

Sabine Hauert is a robotics researcher intrigued by the problem-solving possibilities inherent in engineering robotic swarms. Her lecture, “Swarm Engineering Across Scales,” takes place at the Lensic at 7:30 p.m. on Tuesday, July 9. 

Deep roots: Awna Teixeira
Random Acts

Deep roots: Awna Teixeira

  • Jennifer Levin

Canadian-Portugese musician Awna Teixiera plays Gig Performance Space at 7:30 p.m. on Friday, July 5. 

Everywhere starts here: Thollem McDonas
Mixed Media

Everywhere starts here: Thollem McDonas

  • Paul Weideman

At 7 p.m. Thursday, July 11, Thollem McDonas kicks off a six-month U.S. tour, performing solo piano and in various ensembles at Littleglobe, a collaborative art nonprofit on Fox Road. The concert features his ever-changing Everywhere Quintet and his Silver Ochre duo, with video artist ACVilla.

News of art
Art Briefs

News of art

  • Jennifer Levin

Elizabeth Jacobson named Santa Fe Poet Laureate, and other news

Which D.C. novel best captures the city?
Book Reviews—D.C. Roundup

Which D.C. novel best captures the city?

  • Bethanne Patrick/ The Washington Post

A lot of novelists try to capture Washington, D.C., but not many get it right. So what makes a great Washington book? That depends on which D.C. the author is trying to portray. 

Brothers in arias: "The Pearl Fishers"

Brothers in arias: "The Pearl Fishers"

  • Jennifer Levin

The French opera The Pearl Fishers premiered in 1863 and quickly became beloved for its stunning composition, especially the duet, which is considered by opera experts to be one of the most beautiful pieces of music ever written.

The essentials: "La bohème"

The essentials: "La bohème"

  • Michael Abatemarco

World premiere of La bohème was Feb. 1, 1896, Teatro Regio, Turin, Italy; music by Giacomo Puccini, Italian libretto by Luigi Illica and Giuseppe Giacosa. The Santa Fe Opera 2019 production is directed by Mary Birnbaum and conducted by Jader Bignamini.

 

A man with a plan: Kevin Nealon
Performance

A man with a plan: Kevin Nealon

  • Michael Wade Simpson

Kevin Nealon brings his stand-up act to the Santa Ana Star Casino and Hotel at 7 and 9:30 p.m. on June 28 and 29.

Natural synergy: Artists Mira Burack and Paula Wilson
Art

Natural synergy: Artists Mira Burack and Paula Wilson

  • Megan Kamerick

This summer, the downtown Albuquerque gallery 516 ARTS is dedicated to two artists with concurrent solo shows. Mira Burack and Paula Wilson explore similar themes, born in part from their experiences moving to New Mexico — Cerrillos and Carrizozo, respectively — from more urban settings.

Marks the spot
Random Acts

Marks the spot

  • Michael Abatemarco

At 7:30 p.m. on Wednesday, July 3, the original lineup of X plays at The Bridge Patio at Santa Fe Brewing Co. This is a 21-and-older event.

Mama mia, let me go: Bohemian Rhapsody at Railyard Park
Random Acts

Mama mia, let me go: Bohemian Rhapsody at Railyard Park

  • Jennifer Levin

Though it might not rock as hard as an actual Queen concert, a free outdoor screening of the biopic, Bohemian Rhapsody, in the Railyard Park at 8 p.m. on Friday, June 28, is a great place to start a weekend of Pride festivities.

Star Codes, June 28 to July 4

    Summer waxes full. Time slows down as Mercury, symbolic ruler of movement, speech, and our thinking processes, prepares to turn retrograde from July 7 to 30. The stars…

    Healing in the desert: Erica M. Elliott
    Random Acts

    Healing in the desert: Erica M. Elliott

    • Sophie A. Martin

    Medicine and Miracles in the High Desert: My Life Among the Navajo People (Balboa Press), is the first in a series of four memoirs by Erica M. Elliott. She will sign copies at Garcia Street Books at 4 p.m. on Sunday, June 30. 

    Dogs and ice cream: A guide to the taste of summer

    Dogs and ice cream: A guide to the taste of summer

    • Patricia West-Barker and Laurel Gladden

    Summer’s here, and for the lucky (and young) among us, it promises to stretch into a delicious forever of blue skies and kite flying, baseball games, road trips, and Fourth of July picnics. For the rest of us, there’s always that quintessential summer fare to remind us of the best of the season: a hot dog and a cone.

    Letting clay be clay: Ceramic artist Ken Price
    Art

    Letting clay be clay: Ceramic artist Ken Price

    • Michael Abatemarco

    Juxtaposing Ken Price’s work with Georgia O’Keeffe’s can jump-start a conversation that broadens the view of both artists’ works. That’s part of the purpose for Contemporary Voices: Ken Price, on exhibit at the Georgia O’Keeffe Museum through Oct. 23.

    Pages beyond words: Artists' books at Peters Projects
    Art

    Pages beyond words: Artists' books at Peters Projects

    • Jennifer Levin

    Santa Fe-based artist Cynthia West’s The New Sun, a collection of nine artists’ books in a collaged shadow box, appears in Speaking to the Imagination: The Contemporary Artist’s Book, a group show opening at Peters Projects on Friday, June 21.

    The alchemy of East and Southwest: When it works, it's wonderful
    Amuse-Bouche

    The alchemy of East and Southwest: When it works, it's wonderful

    • Patricia West-Barker | For The New Mexican

    The Inn of the Anasazi, which opened just off the Plaza in 1991, redesigned its interior in 2015, adding a distinctive lounge area between the bar and restaurant, creating more casual seating at the front of the house and a more intimate space in the formal dining room. A striking screen of large, slab-cut tree trunks divides the lounge from the dining room, while neutral tones of brown, white, and grey, along with additional natural woods and stone, contribute to a comfortably elegant backdrop for socializing, drinking, and dining. 

    O sole mio: "Pavarotti"

    O sole mio: "Pavarotti"

    • Philip Kennicott/The Washington Post

    When Luciano Pavarotti died of pancreatic cancer in 2007, many opera lovers had mixed feelings. The tenor was only 71 and it hadn’t been so long since he was the reigning star of his generation, still giving magnificent performances of his core repertoire into the 1990s.

    Punk unzipped: The Jackets
    Terrell's Tune-Up

    Punk unzipped: The Jackets

    • Steve Terrell

    The new album by The Jackets is good, strong, punked-up variations of that wonderful 1960s sound of teenage Americans trying to imitate British bands imitating African-American blues and soul.

    Have pen, will travel (alone): ‘Flying Solo’
    Subtexts

    Have pen, will travel (alone): ‘Flying Solo’

    • Jennifer Levin

    Writers Kate McCahill, Monica Prince, Wendy J. Fox, and Elizabeth Geoghegan participate in a panel discussion, “Flying Solo: How Traveling Alone Influences Writing,” at 6 p.m. Saturday, June 22, at Garcia Street Books; admission is free.

    "The Porpoise" by Mark Haddon
    Book Review

    "The Porpoise" by Mark Haddon

    • Ron Charles/The Washington Post

    Mark Haddon has written a terrifically exciting novel called The Porpoise. Could we just stop there? Almost anything else I say about this book risks scattering readers like startled birds.

    Songs of summer: Minnesota Boychoir
    Random Acts

    Songs of summer: Minnesota Boychoir

    • Michael Abatemarco

    This month, the Twin Cities-based Minnesota Boychoir — the oldest in that state — arrives in the Southwest for the first time as part of its 36th annual summer tour and will play at two locations in Santa Fe on Friday, June 21: noon at the New Mexico State Capitol and 5:15 and 6:15 p.m. at the Cathedral Basilica of St. Francis of Assisi. 

    Star Codes, June 21 to 27

    • Heather Roan Robbins

    Summer begins this Friday as the sun slides into Cancer. Let that light into every corner of the soul.

