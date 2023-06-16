Friday, June 16
Currents New Media Festival
Santa Fe County Fairgrounds, 3229 Rodeo Road
Opening day; noon-11 p.m.; Indoor and outdoor installations, augmented mixed-reality environments, AI-generated/assisted 2D and 3D works, robotics, and multimedia performances, through June 25; currentsnewmedia.org. All-access passes $15, ages 20 and under no charge.
TGIF recital
First Presbyterian Church, 208 Grant Ave., 505-982-8544
eSSO Santa Fe performs music of Bach and Mozart; 5:30 p.m., doors 5:15 p.m.; donations accepted.
Summer Scene
Santa Fe Railyard Park, 740 Cerrillos Road
Free series; LA-based rock band The Record Company; Sgt. Splendor opens; 7 p.m.; lensic360.org.
Amelia White park restoration celebration
981 Old Santa Fe Trail
A Garden Club of America project honoring the 200th birthday of landscape architect Frederick Law Olmstead; 10 a.m.-2 p.m.
Santa Fe County Fairgrounds, 3229 Rodeo Road
Summer Portal Market, art vendors; 2-8 p.m. today, noon-6 p.m. Sunday; currentsnewmedia.org.
Pride30 Santa Fe
Scottish Rite Center, 463 Paseo de Peralta
Comedy Night, 7 p.m.; hrasantafe.org/pride/2023.
Santa Fe Vintage Car Club Cruise Night
Downtown Plaza
Chromeorama; 5-9 p.m.; santafevintagecarclub.org.
Saturday, June 17
Lowrider Day on the Plaza
Downtown
Customized chassis, art show, vendors, and live music; noon-4 p.m.
Pride30 Santa Fe
Cowgirl BBQ, 319 S. Guadalupe St., 505-982-2565
Giddyup kick off dance, noon-9 p.m.; hrasantafe.org/pride/2023.
Celebration of Life Powwow
Institute of American Indian Arts Campus Dance Circle, 83 Avan Nu Po Road
Honoring the late Kenneth Dan “K.D.” Edwards, with dance and song; gourd dance 1 p.m., supper break 5 p.m., tail dancing 6 p.m., followed by calling song and intertribal dances; closing songs 9:30 p.m.; no charge.
Downtown Plaza
Free series; Jamaican dancehall DJ and singer Sister Nancy, 3 p.m.; lensic360.org.
Santa Fe Concert Band
Federal Park, Federal Place and Washington Avenue
Broadway show tunes, classics, and marches; 4 p.m.; no charge; santafeconcertband.org.
Sunday, June 18
Santa Fe Free Thinkers’ Forum
Meetup.com/freethinkersforum
The humanist discussion group’s topic: international laws relevant to the Russian-Ukrainian war, with human rights lawyer Donna Gomien; 8:30 a.m., online; no charge; 505-438-6265.
Secular Alliance of Santa Fe
Meetup.com/freethinkersforum
Human Rights attorney Donna Gomien discusses the arrest warrant for Vladimir Putin issued by the International Court, noon, online; no charge; 505-438-6265.
Poetry at Paraguas Series
Teatro Paraguas, 3205 Calle Marie, 505-424-1601
Readings by members of the Northern New Mexico Long Poem Study Group, including Mary Cisper, Charlie Kalogeros-Chattan, and Sawnie Morris; 5 p.m.; teatroparaguasnm.org.