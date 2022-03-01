The 2021-22 boys basketball season was unprecedented for the Pecos Panthers — and not in a good way.
For a two-week stretch in late December, the struggle was real for the Panthers. A team hit hard by the onset of the COVID-19 omicron variant showed cracks unlike what it had experienced in almost a decade.
Pecos lost.
And lost.
And lost again.
And lost for old time’s sake.
For the first time in eight seasons, the Panthers were in the throes of a losing streak. Four in a row, to be exact — a first since the 2013-14 team lost its last eight games in a 6-21 season. At 5-5 at that point, it was the latest into the season they flirted with the .500 mark since 2014-15.
Quite unlike the team that won four straight state titles from 2017-20 and reached the state semifinals six straight seasons.
The cause wasn’t a dearth of talent. It was a dearth of players, especially key parts of Pecos’ deep rotation, as the omicron variant spread through the team.
“It was a difficult time,” second-year Panthers head coach Arthur Gonzales said. “But I think every team in the state had to deal with [it], to some extent.”
But once Pecos got through its outbreak, it rebounded in typical fashion. The Panthers lost just once over its final 17 games, and their 21-6 record — 6-0 in District 6-2A play — was good enough for the second seed in the Class 2A State Tournament.
The journey to a possible fifth blue trophy in the past six seasons begins at 6 p.m. Saturday when Pecos plays No. 15 Peñasco in Louis G. Sanchez Memorial Gymnasium.
The Panthers enters the opening-round game with a 13-game winning streak, and are beating opponents by an average of 22.2 points per game. They are playing at the best, in part, because they are at their healthiest.
Gonzales said the team was still dealing with absences due to sickness even as it reeled off three straight wins to take the Northern Rio Grande Tournament title after the four-game skid. However, the shuffling of roles and playing time gave players opportunities to grow and develop.
The elixir that helped cure the Panthers was an eight-day stretch with no games after beating Pojoaque 59-53 on Jan. 13. Ironically, that game was the start of the current winning streak, but Gonzales said the break after that helped get the team on the same page.
“We could work on things,” Gonzales said. “Kids learn differently. They learn from following directions on the board, and most of them learn from actually experiencing those plays on the court and trying implement what we’re trying to incorporate.”
The first month of the season saw the Panthers rely heavily on the play of junior Jodaiah Padilla and senior post Isaiah Sandoval, but the maturation of inexperienced players sped up the maturation of the team as a whole.
Junior guard Malik Barrens and junior wing Aidan Holton developed into reliable scorers, and Holton showed plenty of hustle and muscle in grabbing rebounds and collecting steals. He also displayed a reliable shooting stroke that added to Pecos’ firepower.
One area Pecos struggled with last year was its interior defense, but Gonzales said 6-foot-3 junior Jonathan Lopez-Vialpando grew his defensive role. Sandoval added a 3-point shot that can draw interior defenders out and open space on the court.
In last year’s 61-43 loss to Jal in the 2A semifinals, Pecos was exposed in the paint by a taller, stronger team. Gonzales said facing programs with size in Española Valley, Taos and Raton this season helped prepare Pecos’ post players for the rigors of state tournament play.
It’s no coincidence that the Tigers and Sundevils are seeded No. 2 and 3 in the 4A bracket and Raton is No. 6 in 3A.
“I don’t want to say we weren’t good enough to win, but we got exposed in our height,” Gonzales said. “As the game played on, I saw that. You get to the point where you hope, you wish that you start hitting some shots and get on a run.
“Well, they experienced that, and you don’t want to have that experience and you want to have some answers. We started working on those tools.”
The Panthers seem prepared to have answers for whatever opposing 2A teams might throw at them. But the trump card Pecos possesses comes from the experience of playing in big games over the past six seasons. Gonzales said the team wants to rise to the level of the four teams that won state titles. Some of them — Holton, Padilla and Sandoval — are links to the last state championship team in 2020.
Gonzales added the Panthers understand they are the hunted, but they want the task of matching those venerated teams that came before them.
“They’ve seen how a championship team practices, they’ve seen what it takes to get to that point,” Gonzales said. “And they know they have their hands full.”
