A world blanketed in snow can seem like a blank canvas to the mind.
The thick, white sheet conceals the earth and vegetation below, and absorbs the few sounds that may hang on the air. The peace and silence are as much a part of the environment as the trees and hills. At times, it can feel as though you’re the only living being traversing a land encased in stillness.
“The landscape was so unadorned that it could be filled with our thoughts alone,” is how naturalist writer Paul Gruchow described a winter trek through the snowy Minnesota north woods in his book Boundary Waters: The Grace of the Wild.
During my first real snowshoeing outing on a calm and sunny Sunday in late December, the landscape was mostly adorned with thoughts of “Oh, now I get why snowshoers use poles,” and “Wow, I didn’t realize my hip flexors could feel this sore.”
In hindsight, it probably wasn’t the best idea to jump into snowshoeing with the 7-mile out-and-back trip to Nambé Lake that’s generally rated as a difficult hike. My legs were all but dead as I crept up the final climb to the frozen, snow-covered lake after a cumulative ascent of nearly 2,000 feet.
But when I wasn’t straining to gain ground as the two-plus feet of fluffy snow gave way beneath my feet, I was able to appreciate the serenity and beauty of the setting.
There’s a valley at the top of each of three steep climbs along Rio Nambé up to Nambé Lake, which is held in a large cirque formed by glacial erosion. They provided a needed break from the arduous ascents for a pole-less snowshoeing beginner, as well as an opportunity to bask in a breathtaking view of the steep peaks that cradle the bowl-shaped hollows of open snowfields.
I noticed just one set of human tracks after clearing the first climb. Though this route is hiked hundreds of times a year, in the snow, it feels like you’re blazing a new trail.
While the tracks of small forest animals skip lightly across the surface, my unsteady lunges on the inclines gouged out awkward craters as I took a step up, then slid back down. The experience felt similar to a prior backpacking trip at Great Sand Dunes National Park and Preserve in southern Colorado, where I exhausted myself lugging my camping gear up the tallest sand dunes in North America.
During my snowshoeing trip, I eventually learned to stomp down multiple times with each step to create a more steady foothold. I also learned that jeans are not ideal snowshoeing apparel, as the fabric from my calves down became frozen solid.
Upon reaching the lake, which was also frozen solid, my hip flexors were howling. I’m assuming that had something to do with using only my legs to stabilize myself on the collapsing snowy surface rather than, say, utilizing trekking poles.
But while crossing the lake and staring up at the surrounding peaks, which always seem more grand in the snow, the burn felt a little more bearable. I stood still in the middle of the lake and soaked in the feeling of solitude and accomplishment, the total silence serving as my reward.
The trip down the trail was a relative breeze as I took long, bounding strides down the snowy slopes. After reaching the trailhead at the Santa Fe ski basin to conclude my first snowshoeing adventure, the winter wilderness felt much more accessible.
