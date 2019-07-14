Lessons from Philmont: Backcountry tips

I was 16 when I took my first airplane ride.
At Dulles International Airport in suburban Washington, D.C., I boarded a plane with 50 other teenage boys and our adult chaperones, ready for what we all thought would be the time of our lives. The plane landed in Denver and a charter bus took us the rest of the way to Philmont Scout Ranch, the high-adventure base owned by the Boy Scouts of America near Cimarron.
The experience lived up to everything it promised and more. There’s a part of me that still lives there.
Preparation for a 12-day backpacking trip through the Sangre de Cristo Mountains, amid wild animals (deer, bears, mountain lions and rattlesnakes, to name a few), was intense. To counter the changes in altitude, months prior to the trip, we had a weekly cardio regimen. We learned how to drink water, as if we somehow didn’t know how to do that already. And we learned how to keep those critters away from your campsite.
Inspired by that trip — and a great many others that have occurred since that seminal expedition — here are some tips that can keep you safe in the backcountry.
Hydration: It goes without saying that whenever you’re in the backcountry, you should have plenty of water. But the average person is completely unaware of when they are dehydrated. Begin your trek into the wilderness with a few good swigs of your water source. We used to call it “watering up.” Drier climates mean the air is thirsty for moisture — including yours. Most experts recommend drinking about a liter of water an hour while hiking. A quick way to determine hydration levels is to check the color of your urine: clear is a pass, dark yellow means it’s time to drink more.
The likelihood of finding a natural spring on the trail gets slimmer the higher up you go, so making sure you are carrying enough water is vital. Don’t drink from streams, stagnant lakes, and other “natural” water sources, which may contain any number of harmful bacteria. For longer trips, a water filtration system, when used properly, can save you having to carry gallons of water in your pack (which is very, very heavy).
First aid: Conditions can be unpredictable in the backcountry, and accidents do happen. A first-aid kit should be an essential part of any trek. At the very least, carry a few bandages, some Neosporin ointment and Band-Aids for minor cuts and scrapes.
Remember that phone service is spotty in the backcountry, so Googling how to dress a wound may be next to impossible. Doing a little preparation before an outing can mean the difference between tending an accident by yourself and being air-lifted out of the mountains (not recommended). Most first-aid kits come equipped with a how-to booklet for common injuries. Read it beforehand.
Take a breather: Though it’s cliché to say “stop and smell the roses,” breaks are important while hiking. Not only is dehydration a factor, but hiking at altitude can have tremendous consequences for the physiologically unprepared.
Altitude sickness is a serious problem that can occur for people who are not familiar with higher altitudes. The air is thinner, and can it can cause anything from nausea and vomiting to dizziness and labored breathing. Not addressing breathing complications due to altitude can cause serious health problems. Do your best to acclimate to higher altitudes by preparing for longer expeditions ahead of time.
Sun protection: For those not accustomed to hiking in mountains like the Sangre de Cristos, you are blessed with shade in some areas and no shade in other areas. The likelihood of sunburn is greater the higher you go. Wide-brimmed hats are perfect for keeping the sun out of your eyes and off your face. Choose a sunblock of SPF 30 or higher and apply liberally throughout the day.
Sun and water should be categorized in the same section here, since the dry hot sun is responsible for sucking up all the moisture that is available in the atmosphere — including from your skin. Wearing loose-fitting and light-colored clothing that covers extremities means that less surface area will be exposed.
Fire: Most of the federally protected lands in Northern New Mexico have very strict fire restrictions. Last year’s wildfires created tens of thousands of acres of damage, including at Philmont. Where permitted, use approved fire pits. If you must build a fire without a fire pit, build up a rock wall about two feet high and clear all brush within 10 feet of the ring. Be aware of branches from overhanging trees. If you don’t have gallons of water available to put out the fire, don’t start it. And never leave a fire unattended.
In a recent episode of The Discovery Channel’s hardcore reality show “Naked and Afraid,” one of the participants, after being dropped off in a remote part of the Amazon jungle with nothing (not even the shirt on her back), realized that she didn’t know how to use a bow drill fire starter. As the only means of making fire available, she quickly learned how to make it work. When you’re out in the backcountry without any other source for starting fires (no gas stoves, JetBoils, and the like), it’s not necessary to live completely like cavemen.
Critters: Anything that could be classified as “smellable” should be in air-tight containers while in the backcountry. And leave the deodorant at home. Bears can track a scent for up to two miles, even longer if the winds are right. The last thing you want to do is attract a bear because you left an open Nutri-Grain bar in your backpack and then went exploring (that actually happened, but not to me, thank goodness). If camping overnight, secure all smellables and hoist them up in a tree no fewer than 10 yards away from your campsite.
Bugs can be innocuous, or they can be pests with a capital “P.” Again, wearing long-sleeved garments can protect you against all manner of potential dangers, including bug bites. For exposed skin, use a bug repellent with DEET, which has been proven effective for warding off mosquitoes. But a nice citronella candle burning in your camping area can also help keep the bloodsuckers at bay.
Be “conservation minded:” The following comes from the Outdoor Code of the Boy Scouts. In its entirety: “As an American, I will do my best to: (1) be clean in my outdoor manners, (2) be careful with fire, (3) be considerate in the outdoors, and (4) be conservation minded.” They seem like great words to live by, even after the memories of scouting and Philmont have long since faded.
One of the great things about growing up in the Boy Scouts was the opportunity to learn safe best practices while out in the wilderness. But there is a component to scouting that goes beyond safety. Making sure that our public lands are taken care of for generations is as important as being safe. If you see trash along the trail or in your campsite, pack it out with you. Strike up a conversation with a fellow hiker. Participate in activities with organizations that support, promote, and educate others on wildlife and the outdoors (plant a tree, save a stream, build a trail, etc.). And, most importantly, teach others about wilderness safety so they, too, can be responsible outdoor enthusiasts.
Thomas Hill is a copy editor for Pasatiempo.