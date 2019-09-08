Increased enjoyment of outdoors raises awareness to protect it, ‘Backpacker Bill’ says

BACKPACKER BILL’S TOP HIKES NEAR TAOS

Williams Lake to Wheeler Peak

A big tourist attraction as New Mexico’s highest peak, Wheeler stands at 13,161 feet in elevation. The heavily trafficked but beautiful 7.9-mile out-and-back trail climbs nearly 3,000 foot in elevation from scenic Williams Lake.

Location: Taos Ski Valley

Devisadero Loop Trail

The closest mountain trail to Taos provides a moderate hike through a forest setting with views of surrounding mountains and the town below. At about 10,000 feet, the 6-mile loop is at a relatively low elevation in comparison to surrounding alpine hikes.

Location: Three miles southeast of downtown Taos along U.S. 64

Gold Hill Loop

Get away from the crowds climbing Wheeler Peak with a nearby 9.4-mile hike to the top of 12,700-foot Gold Hill. Start up Wheeler Peak Trail one mile to Long Canyon Trail, then up to the summit. From there, take Gold Hill Trail back down to Wheeler Peak Trail.

Location: Taos Ski Valley

West Rim Trail

The 9-mile point-to-point trail follows the west rim of the Rio Grande Gorge and has little change in elevation. Great photo opportunities abound, and hikers can frequently spot bighorn sheep on the rocky slopes.

Location: 12 miles west of Taos on U.S. 64; parking immediately west of the Rio Grande Gorge Bridge

Big Arsenic Springs Trail

The short, 2.4-mile out-and-back hike drops down more than 800 feet in elevation into the Rio Grande Gorge and offers a view of Native American petroglyphs. It also has nature signs with information about trees and plants along the trail.

Location: 15 miles west of Questa on N.M. 378 West

TRAIL TIPS

William “Backpacker Bill” Kemsley shares his top backpacking tips hikers won’t find in most guidebooks.

Hike from a base camp

What more do we get from a long trek with a different camp each night? The base camp gives us much more time in camp without taking down and setting up again each day. And we need to carry very little for day hikes, compared to laboring under a heavy, full pack each day.

Most of my backpacking trips the past 20-or-so years have been from base camps — beneath several Colorado 14ers, primitive camping spots in Grand Canyon, historic Monument Valley on Navajo Nation, Aravaipa Canyon in Arizona, California’s Anza-Borrego Desert State Park and more.

Recheck your pack contents before your trek

While at camp, be sure to leave everything you use on, in or near your pack after each use. It saves leaving something behind from going unnoticed.

On a backpack trip through Paria Canyon in Utah, two couples passed by our camp. They stopped, and after introductions, one of the women held out an expensive Nikon zoom lens and asked, “Does this, by chance, belong to any of you?” With red-faced embarrassment, I owned up to it. They said that I’d left it sitting on a log a few feet away from where we had camped.

Lesson learned.

Don’t avoid unfiltered spring water

Don’t be afraid of using fresh, spring-fed water without filtering.

Half the Appalachian thru-hikers drank unfiltered water from springs. And some of them drank water from streams and lakes.

It is my opinion that Giardia is like Monte Zuma’s Revenge for Americans drinking local water in Mexico, while Mexicans drink the same water without incident.

To be sure, bring water to a boil and let it cool.

I’ve never filtered water on any trips. We relied upon spring water, even muddy river water. We’d allow a pool of muddy water to stand overnight in plastic we stretched out over a hole in the sand. In the morning, we skimmed clearer water from the top, the mud having settled to the bottom.