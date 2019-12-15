Bounding down a mountain trail of trampled snow and burnt red dirt in a race against darkness, I was stopped cold by a brilliant streak of light that flashed across a fading sunset overhead.
A shooting star, appearing closer and brighter than any I’d ever seen, tore across a dark blue sky as the orange remnants of daylight hung on the horizon.
It seems as though some awesome noise should accompany such a dazzling sight. But as I stood in place, stunned and catching my breath while looking out over the twinkling lights of Santa Fe in the valley below, the only sound present on the still air was the call of coyotes along Atalaya’s western slope.
Having spent recent weekends at home, deterred from outdoor activity by cold and wintry weather, a late afternoon spent in the mountains was what I needed to shake out of my doldrums.
The alpine trails of Northern New Mexico were my refuge during my first summer in Santa Fe. I spent nearly every day off hiking to the high-elevation lakes and peaks of the Sangre de Cristo and Jemez Mountains. The serenity that comes with wandering the woods became a necessity, helping me clear my mind and recharge between workweeks.
Now blanketed in snow and freezing temperatures, those same trails felt almost inaccessible to a former flatlander. I grew up without mountains or money, and spent my winters playing basketball in gyms rather than skiing down slopes. Shoveling snow following the frequent blizzards that pummel the Upper Midwest was about the extent of my outdoor winter activities.
With no background in snow sports, I felt out of place where just weeks earlier I was completely at home.
A late November hike up Atalaya, a hike I’d made several times in the past nine months since moving to Santa Fe, helped me realize the barriers I was experiencing were self-imposed.
A Thanksgiving storm had covered the mountain in snow, with nearly a foot piled on the north slope. Beginning my hike late in the day in order to catch the sunset, I encountered just a handful of people on the way up and no one as I looped past Picacho Peak on the way down.
The path was worn and no trouble to traverse. The crunch of snow underfoot was the only sound to be heard until the coyotes began to howl at sunset. When I caught a glimpse of the shooting star, it reinforced the reality that no moment indoors can match the wonders one encounters in nature.
I’ve spent ensuing days off revisiting some of my favorite mountain locales to experience them in a different light. An idyllic canyon setting in the Jemez Mountains in the spring and summer, Las Conchas Trail is somehow even more peaceful when blanketed in snow. And just a few miles to the east, the vast valley of Valles Caldera transforms from an expansive grassland into a snowshoeing paradise.
There are no doubt more hurdles to overcome to enjoy the outdoors in the winter compared to other seasons. Some of the most popular snow sports such as skiing and snowboarding can require a fairly significant financial investment. And just getting to certain mountain destinations can be impossible without a suitable vehicle that can handle heavy snow.
But for those who find the motivation to brave the cold, winter opens up a new world of opportunities for adventure and discovery. It may just take some time to find the right fit.
