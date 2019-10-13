A first foray into Utah’s canyon country

As I looked out over the series of canyons growing ever darker as the sun sank lower, I thought about … nothing.
Throughout my trip to Canyonlands and Arches National Parks in Utah, I was almost always in the moment, the constantly spectacular nature of the scenery demanding my attention. Gone were the worries of everyday life. After all, who can worry when presented at every turn with amazing rock formations of every conceivable shape and size.
To me, that is one of the greatest gifts of the outdoors: shutting off the babble in the brain and just being there. And it’s one reason why the protection of national parks and other public lands is so important. In a world where people are increasingly glued to screens and trapped inside offices, disconnecting and venturing into open spaces is more needed than ever.
For those looking for such an experience, Canyonlands and Arches are great places to start. Here are some of my favorite hikes and places in those parks.
Canyonlands
Chesler Park viewpoint: Located in the less crowded Needles section of Canyonlands, this 6 mile round trip trail was my absolute favorite in the two parks. Bringing hikers through a dizzying display of pointed rock formations, this trail gets away from the crowds and into the heart of Canyonlands.
Pothole Point: A fantastic spot for the sunset and entirely deserted of other people — at least when I was there. It’s a quick 5-10 minute hike to a viewpoint facing west from which there is an unobstructed view of the sun going down. A surreal and quiet place for those who want to avoid more popular sunset locations.
Grand View Point: Situated in the Island in the Sky segment of Canyonlands, Grand View Point offers exactly what its name suggests: A spectacular, far-reaching vista of the jagged canyon floor below and of the Needles section in the distance. You can get views from an overlook near the parking lot or hike 2 miles round trip along the rim to gaze out at both sides of Island in the Sky.
Arches
Delicate Arch: The image that appears on Utah’s license plate, Delicate Arch is a popular hike — and for good reason. The arch sits on the edge of a cliff, and it’s near-symmetry makes it appear as if it was sculpted by a skillful artist. There are two ways to view it: One is to drive to a spot where you can see the arch from a distance. The other is to hike 3 miles round trip for an up close view.
Landscape Arch: Located in the Devil’s Garden area of Arches, Landscape Arch is the world’s longest natural arch. While the formation itself is incredible, the 1.6 mile round trip hike to get there is also impressive, as the trail weaves through a series of rock formations with panoramic views of arches and mountains in the distance.
Balanced Rock: A formation that seems to defy gravity, Balanced Rock is just a short walk from the parking lot and a fantastic Arches sunset spot. A few people were milling about when I was there, but it wasn’t overly crowded and the views to the west from the base of the rock can’t be beat.
