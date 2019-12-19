From the Santa Fe New Mexican:
Dec. 20, 1919: The county treasurers’ office now is ready to collect 1919 taxes, Treasurer Jacobo Montoya announced today. The first half of the taxes have been due since December 1, but owing to the fact that the treasurer was not ready at that time to begin collection no penalty is to be imposed for delinquency until after December 31. After that date a penalty of 1 percent will be added to unpaid taxes.
Dec. 20, 1994: The board of directors of the Southwestern Association for Indian Arts took a step Monday toward regaining the trust of a disgruntled group of members by approving the creation of a Council of Artists that will advise the board.
Directors of SWAIA, which sponsors the annual Indian Market, said they would make the council a standing committee and would ensure that more artists are made directors of the organization.
Artists who are SWAIA members became angry in November after they learned the board of directors had asked for the resignation of executive director Don Owen. The December annual meeting of SWAIA became acrimonious when the angry members challenged the board’s actions in recent months.
