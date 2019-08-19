From the Santa Fe New Mexican:
Aug. 20, 1919: City of Santa Fe to Welcome Homecoming Soldiers Royally
Barbecue in Santa Fe Canyon to be held October 12th
Aug. 20, 1969: An impassioned battle to preserve the little Denver & Rio Grande Western Railway, the only narrow-gauge railroad operating commercially in the United States, may not be over yet.
A six-man task force made up of personnel from the National Park Service is conducting a feasibility study of the railroad to determine alternate ways of operating the line as a recreational facility.
Aug. 20, 1994: It wasn’t the mob scene is has been in previous years, and the outfits didn’t seem as outrageous, but art gallery owners didn’t care.
The people who showed up for the Friday night opening receptions held at 60 or more of the city’s downtown and Canyon Road galleries were buying.
The city’s galleries have long capitalized on Indian Market weekend by throwing their largest public receptions of the year on the eve of market, which draws 50,000 to 100,000 people to Santa Fe.
The most elaborate receptions were held at galleries that carry the works of Indian artists.