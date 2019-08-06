From the Santa Fe New Mexican:
Aug. 7, 1919: Reception and Dance for General Woods at De Vargas Tonight.
NEW MEXICO DOFFS SOMBRERO TO LEONARD WOOD
Wood Asks for the Democracy of the Battlefield
Thunderous Cheers Greet General’s Appeal to Wipe out Petty Racial and Social Distinctions Which Were Leveled at Chateau Thierry and the Argonne; Abolish the Hyphen, Shun Internationalism, be Prepared, Adhere to Constitution, Counsel of Veteran of Many Wars.
ROOM FOR ONLY ONE FLAG AND THAT OLD GLORY, DECLARES COMMANDER
…
Major General Leonard Wood, U.S.A., a hero of the Spanish-American War, the Great War and of various Indian campaigns, appealed to the people of New Mexico at the portals of the state capitol today to take one lesson from the recent war — that there should be a real brotherhood of man.
Aug. 7, 1969: Arturo Jaramillo, Chimayo, this morning was appointed to the Senate seat left vacant in June by the resignation of Sen. Sterling F. Black, D-Los Alamos-Santa Fe.
The appointment was made by Gov. David F. Cargo during a special conference at 11:30 this morning.
Jaramillo, 37, and a Democrat, was the Santa Fe County nominee for the position.
Aug. 7, 1994: Incoming Police Chief Donald Grady II says he wants to bring major changes to the Santa Fe Police Department.
Those who know Grady from his work as campus police chief at the University of New Mexico say they don’t doubt he is very serious about change.
And, university sources say, Grady will not shy away from controversy in his effort to make the department more responsive to the public.