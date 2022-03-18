From The Santa Fe New Mexican:
March 19, 1947: Governor Mabry declared today that Bernalillo and Santa Fe counties had more liquor establishments than they needed and announced a policy of issuing no more licenses in these two counties.
March 19, 1972: Arson was suspected as the cause of the fire that swept through the city dump early Saturday night, according to Sanitation director Robert Babcock.
March 19, 1997: After weeks of sifting through options, the House and Senate late Tuesday finally passed a financing plan for three new prisons and a host of other correctional facilities. But Gov. Gary Johnson —who has made building new prisons a major goal — might reject the two prison bills the Legislature sent him.
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for joining the conversation on Santafenewmexican.com. Please familiarize yourself with the community guidelines. Avoid personal attacks: Lively, vigorous conversation is welcomed and encouraged, insults, name-calling and other personal attacks are not. No commercial peddling: Promotions of commercial goods and services are inappropriate to the purposes of this forum and can be removed. Respect copyrights: Post citations to sources appropriate to support your arguments, but refrain from posting entire copyrighted pieces. Be yourself: Accounts suspected of using fake identities can be removed from the forum.