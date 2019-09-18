From the Santa Fe New Mexican:
Sept. 19, 1919: 3500 Teachers Now In State’s Schools; All Previous Records Completely-Smashed
Gain of 600 or 700 Over Preceding Year Shows Progress New Mexico Is Making In Education.
There are probably 3,500 teachers in the public schools of New Mexico for the scholastic year, 1919-20.
The number eclipses all previous records. …
Sept. 19, 1969: Santa Fe County expects to save more than half a million dollars in property acquisition because of a change in plans for expansion of the 30-year-old county courthouse.
Voters will decide the fate of the expansion plan at a $1.7 million bond issue Oct. 28.
Sept. 19, 1994: In the late 1970s, at the height of cattle mutilation activity in the U.S., sheriff’s deputies in Costilla County, Colo., witnessed a cow floating through the air in a beam of light.
Ernest Sandoval, Costilla County sheriff 1970-86, vividly remembers the report he received from his startled deputies. A helicopter, the two men told him, had taken the cow away.