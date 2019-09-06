From the Santa Fe New Mexican:
Sept. 7, 1969: A report from the universities investigating committee of the legislature says regents and school presidents must exercise more authority and take a stronger stand against some faculty demands.
The report was written on the basis of faculty interviews by Rep. William O’Donnell, D-Dona Ana, who is a retired senior vice president of New Mexico State University and chairman of the Constitutional Convention’s Education Committee.
The report recommends strong lines of authority from regents through presidents, small representative faculty senates rather than faculty meetings, and tightened screening procedures in the hiring of new faculty members or teaching assistants.
It recommends that the two chapters of Students for a Democratic Society — at the University of New Mexico and New Mexico Highlands University — be denied their status as campus organizations.
Sept. 7, 1994: A team of eight state police officers, acting on tips from area residents Tuesday, captured two young men — linked to multi-state rampage of murder, kidnapping and robbery — as the suspects slept in a culvert south of Santa Fe.
Lewis Eugene Gilbert, 22, and Eric Alvin Elliott, 16, were apprehended at about 9:30 a.m. without incident in a culvert under State Road 599 between I-25 and Airport Road, state police Lt. Garry Walsmith said. They had four firearms with them — two high-powered rifles, a shotgun and a pistol.
The arrests ended a nationwide manhunt for the pair in connection with a crime spree that began Aug. 29 in a small Ohio town.