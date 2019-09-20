From the Santa Fe New Mexican:
Sept. 21, 1969: New Mexico’s judges will continue to be elected on partisan political tickets under terms of a plan approved Saturday by the Constitutional Convention. The convention, holding its first Saturday general session rejected on a 47-20 roll call, a proposal for future appointment of Supreme Court justices and Court of Appeals judges.
The delegates then, by voice vote, decided to retain the present elective system.
The conflicting plans for selection of judges was the most controversial portion of the judicial article before the convention. It also was the final part of the article as prepared by the Judiciary Committee, but was made the first order of business Saturday.
The convention also rejected a plan offered by Max Coll of Roswell to provide for nonpartisan election of judges.
Sept. 21, 1994: A new anti-discrimination policy adopted by the United Way of Santa Fe County probably will mean an end to the organization’s funding of local Boy Scouts after this year.
The move is part of the local chapter’s efforts to reflect Santa Fe’s ethnic, cultural and lifestyle diversity, United Way’s executive director Ron Stevens said Tuesday.