From the Santa Fe New Mexican:
Sept. 6, 1919: … In obedience to that early proclamation, the citizens of Santa Fe have determined, beginning with this year, to dedicate part of the second week in the month of September of each year, to properly commemorate the great achievement of the fathers of our commonwealth and beginning Thursday the 11th day of September of each year, to properly commemorate the great achievement of the fathers of our commonwealth and beginning Thursday, the 11th day of September, A.D., 1919, and ending on the 13th day of said month, there will be public festivities in the city of Santa Fe for the purpose aforesaid. …
Now, Therefore, in virtue of the foregoing, I, O.A. Larrazolo, governor of the State of New Mexico, do hereby cordially and respectfully invite all citizens of our state to assemble on these days in the City of Santa Fe and by their presence and co-operation assist in properly commemorating the great deeds and achievements of our fathers. …
Sept. 6, 1994: Simple truths seem to flow from stories told in kitchens warmed by large wood-burning stoves, flanked perhaps on one side by a small stack of split logs and on the other, by a wide windowsill crowded with pots of bright red geraniums.
I enjoyed both — the cozy kitchen and a well-told story — a few years ago while sipping coffee in the house of an elderly aunt in Cundiyó.
I recalled the visit this past week while many in Santa Fe turned red with anger after a state game officer shot and killed a bear that wandered into the city.