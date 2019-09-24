From the Santa Fe New Mexican:
Sept. 25, 1919: WANTED — To trade good camera for second-hand typewriter. G.M.P., care, New Mexican
FOR SALE — Dining room table, oil stove and oven, cheap. 136 Hillside Ave.
FOR SALE — Two unusually good horses for sale, $75 and $125. Telephone Pond, 2-W.
Sept. 25, 1969: A local motel management taking legal steps to prevent the city from enforcing a sign ordinance was directly involved in activities that led to the enactment of the ordinance, City Attorney Dean Zinn charged today.
Zinn’s contention came in the context of a legal response to a complaint by Holiday Management Co. challenging the constitutionality of a city ordinance restricting the size and location of business signs.
Sept. 25, 1994: CHAMA — Javier Manzanares was in his mother’s womb when his father was slain in a family fight. A year ago today, the 16-year-old’s mother was fatally stabbed 37 times by her boyfriend.
Now the Chama teen faces murder and attempted murder charges after a shootout with police and residents of this tiny Northern New Mexico mountain village left one man dead and another critically injured.