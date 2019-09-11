Sept. 12, 1919: Great Events in Santa Fe’s History Celebrated in Grand Fiesta
Diego De Vargas Comes Again To Reconquer New Mexico
Sept. 12, 1969: Robert McKinney announced today his resignation from the State Investment Council “because of the press of personal affairs,” and his resignation was accepted “with deep regret” by Gov. David F. Cargo.
Sept. 12, 1994: DWI cop Roger Romero sees the results of too many bad decisions.
He saw what happened to the 21-year-old who said he drank a couple of beers and then got behind the wheel of his Bronco. The man lost control and rolled the Bronco twice. His two passengers died.
He sees parents who drive drunk with their children in the car. And in five years on the job, Romero has seen more than 2,000 people arrested for driving while intoxicated.
Even so, Romero says it still stings when he sees drunken drivers cause accidents.