From the Santa Fe New Mexican:
Sept. 20, 1919: Corpus Christi Mayor Appeals To Larrazolo; Red Cross Busy
Loss Over Ten Million, Telegram to State Executive Says
Emergency is Well Handed
The mayor of Corpus Christi, Texas, has appealed to Governor Larrazolo, now absent from the city, for aid for the hurricane victims. The following telegram was received at the governor’s office.
Sept. 20, 1994: ALBUQUERQUE — Republican gubernatorial candidate Gary Johnson had harsh words for New Mexico’s “welfare mentality” at a debate Monday sponsored by social service advocates.
“People here reach a certain level at their jobs and then they quit and go on welfare,” Johnson said. “We really do have a welfare mentality in this state.”
In the same debate, Johnson wondered whether domestic violence is caused, in part, by poor nutrition.