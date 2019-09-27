From the Santa Fe New Mexican:
Sept. 28, 1969: The appearance of commercial enterprises along Cerrillos Road was severely criticized Friday by a San Francisco architect who heads the American Institute of Architects.
“I think it’s a shame that the approach to the city from the south is so terrible,” commented Rex W. Allen after a meeting at La Fonda Friday.
Allen was asked for his comments on architecture and planning in The City Different after a three-day meeting of the institute’s board of directors here.
Sept. 28, 1994: Debbie Jaramillo wants to see the city of Santa Fe build a new convention center in the rail yard near Guadalupe Street before her four-year term as mayor expires.
The project must include a cultural center and a performing arts space, Jaramillo and members of the City Council said.
“We are either going to move to get them built, or solidify it so that they are built when we are gone,” Jaramillo said.