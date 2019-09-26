From the Santa Fe New Mexican:
Sept. 27, 1919: Miss Lillian Geister, art teacher in the public schools of Santa Fe until last summer, was awarded a $40 prize at the Iowa State Fair art exhibition for one of her Santa Fe landscapes which was exhibited in the museum here a few months ago.
Sept. 27, 1994: Teachers and staff of Santa Fe Public Schools were itching Monday to catch a glimpse of the five men and women vying to be their new boss.
More than 100 of the curious packed the first of three public meetings to inspect, scrutinize and quiz the five superintendent semi-finalist candidates who are in Santa Fe through at least Tuesday to meet with community members.
The five candidates are Albert Aguayo of Boulder, Colo.; C. Diane Bishop of Phoenix; Jim Chapman of Glendale, Ariz.; Elaine Collins of Kent, Wash.; and Yvonne Gonzales of Houston.