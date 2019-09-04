Sept. 5, 1919: The Santa Fe New Mexican is strictly an American newspaper. We have no space for German propaganda nor “justification” of any kind — whether under the guise of “newspaper enterprise” or otherwise. With the senators who made the recent appeal to American newspapers on the floor of the U.S. senate not to print the “justification” of Ludendorff, one of the most sordid criminals of the Hun aggregation, we believe the publication of such matter is un-American and unpatriotic.
It is German propaganda. This is an American newspaper. That’s all.
Sept. 5, 1969: TIERRA AMARILLA — Arson is suspected in the Confia Clinic fire that gutted the north half of the building causing an estimated $20,000 damage Wednesday night, State Policeman and investigating officer Mike Armendariz said. The fire was discovered by Kerlin Hammarat, 25, of Tierra Amarilla, who was sleeping in the living quarters adjacent to the clinic.
Sept. 5, 1994: Annette Valerio — who was lying wounded on the floor as her 9-year-old daughter Venessa was shot to death by a burglar last year — is going to Washington, D.C., to participate in a march against gun violence, a local organizer said.
Valerio will be taking a pair of her daughter’s shoes to symbolize the loss of human life, said Sherry Tippitt.