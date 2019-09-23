From the Santa Fe New Mexican:
Sept. 24, 1919: The Child Welfare Service, assisted by the Santa Fe Woman’s club, will examine babies and children under 6 years of age during the week of October 6 to 11. Examinations will be held in the forenoon from 9 to 12 and in the afternoon from 2 to 4 in the Clark house on the hill north of the federal building. Children and mothers who do not have other means of transportation will be taken to the examinations in automobiles furnished by the Woman’s club. Mothers desiring this accommodation will bring their children to the Child Welfare offices in time for these automobiles to take them to the Clark house at the hour of appointment.
Sept. 24, 1969: New Mexico motorists may have to keep their license plates for a year or two longer, but the legislature, when it acts, may make some big changes in the way tags are assigned.
These ideas developed as the Legislative Finance Committee (LFC) looked into Motor Vehicle Department operations Tuesday. The LFC also set a hearing for Nov. 19 on revision of the ad valorem taxes, which have been under staff study.
… Some of the auto-license changes that may be considered by the legislature and the LFC include:
— A license number that follows the individual, whether he sells or trades his car. This would simplify records, according to MVD and State Police.
— Uniform registration fees instead of the complex, error-prone calculations now being made.
Sept. 24, 1994: The city Arts Commission will host a two-day public symposium to help develop a proposal for a monument to American Indians in Santa Fe.
The symposium is set for Oct. 14-15 at Sweeney Center. Its theme is Po’e Gae, meaning watering place, which is what Tewa-speaking peoples of Northern New Mexico traditionally have called the city, said Sabrina Pratt, Arts Commission director.