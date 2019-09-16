From the Santa Fe New Mexican:
Sept. 17, 1919: The state health department has been informed there are three new cases of typhoid in Albuquerque making 19 in all. The department has been insisting on sterilizing the milk used by the people of Albuquerque and has been making efforts to trace the outbreak of typhoid.
Sept. 17, 1969: The State Highway Department estimates engineering for a proposed new road from Arroyo Seco to Taos Ski Valley will cost in the neighborhood of $150,000, about $10,500 less than consulting engineers would have charged.
Chief Highway Engineer L.G. Boler made the estimate of the engineering costs.
Sept. 17, 1994: Free cups of coffee and other gratuities for Santa Fe police officers are a thing of the past because of a policy by new police Chief Don Grady.
In a letter sent to local businesses this week, Capt. Beverly Lennen expressed the department’s “appreciation for your generosity to our officers in the past.
“SFPD personnel will no longer be allowed to accept goods or services or discounted or free prices, even if the business owner has a policy to allow or encourage this practice,” Lennen said.