From the Santa Fe New Mexican:
Sept. 13, 1919: Santa Fe Takes Off Hat To The Service Man Today
In the presence of an enthusiastic throng which packed the streets about the plaza, Governor O.A. Larrazolo of New Mexico this afternoon, with appropriate words, conferred on behalf of the state medals of honor upon William S. Benson, ranking admiral of the United States navy, and George Barnett, major general commanding the United States marine corps.
Sept. 13, 1994: Mayor Debbie Jaramillo on Monday announced the creation of a new, $3.5 million fund designed to provide affordable housing to Santa Fe residents.
The fund involves nonprofit groups, the business community and private foundations.
“This is about the community working together, about nonprofit groups and for-profit businesses and the government working together to bridge the gaps that have been created in housing in Santa Fe in the last 10 to 15 years,” Jaramillo said during a reception at El Dorado Hotel.