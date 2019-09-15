From the Santa Fe New Mexican:
Sept. 16, 1919: Why Santa Fe County Needs Public Health Association
Resort City, Health City and City of Homes Must Be Able to Present Clean Bill of Health; Association to be Organized at Meeting Next Tuesday
Sept. 16, 1969: Gov. David F. Cargo issues a proclamation designating this week “Remember Our Prisoners of War Week.” Mrs. James L. Hughes, whose husband Lt. Col. James Hughes has been a prisoner of war for more than two years, and her children Darrya, 12, and Peter, 9, were present for the proclamation. Cargo urged the citizens and public officials in New Mexico to be aware of the “existing inhumane treatment” of American POWs in Vietnam.
Sept. 16, 1994: The Yucca Drive-In Theatre on Cerrillos Road, a Santa Fe institution for almost 50 years, is likely to close at the end of October, never to open again.
“All indications are that this is the last season for the drive-in,” said Jonathan Kahn of Trans-Lux Southwest, the owner of the Yucca but not of the land on which it is located. “That land has become too valuable.”