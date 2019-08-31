From the Santa Fe New Mexican:
Sept. 1, 1919: “The movement to have the public lands ceded to the states is gaining surprising support,” said Governor O.A. Larrazolo this morning when discussing the Salt Lake City conference of governors and the progress of the movement which he initiated early in his administration.
“The convention went on record in favor of the early ceding by congress of the land to the states and memorialized congress. …”
Sept. 1, 1994: A silent, muscular man who hid his face behind a homemade hood raped a 23-year-old Santa Fe woman during daylight hours at Patrick Smith Park off East Alameda Street, police reported Tuesday.
The attack, which happened about 2:30 p.m. Tuesday, has alarmed police as well as Santa Fe Rape Crisis officials.