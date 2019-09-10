From the Santa Fe New Mexican:
Sept. 11, 1919: Manuel Martinez, secretary of state, heads the new lodge of the Loyal Order of Moose formed here last night. His title is dictator. Other officers elected were: Vice dictator, N.D. Meyer; past dictator, Lee Fowler; prelate, J.D. Sena; sergeant at arms, J.T. Lynn; secretary, R.L. Baca; treasurer, J.B.C. Lopez; trustees, J.M.Luna, Nels Field and J. Vigil; inner guard, A. Duran; outer guard, T.A. Baca.
Sept. 11, 1969: Films and slides of the Woodstock Music Festival will be highlights of a benefit show at 9 p.m. Sunday night at the College of Santa Fe in Greer Garson Theater.
A well-known communal group living in northern New Mexico called the “Hog Farm” is sponsoring the night-long show as a benefit for Embudo Hospital.
Lisa Law, a professional photographer with the Farm, captured the three-day-long festival last month in New York on film.
Sept. 11, 1994: MORA — Republican gubernatorial candidate Gary Johnson sells himself as the man who started as a handyman and built a multi-million dollar contracting business. In Albuquerque, campaign billboards show him crisp and lean, a can-do guy in a white shirt and tie.
But it was a somewhat different Gary Johnson who took to the back roads of Northern New Mexico to search for support. This Johnson wore boots and blue jeans to walk into the Democratic heart of New Mexico, emphasizing that politics could do good for people.
Whether he can win enough of those votes in November could make the difference in whether Gary Johnson becomes Gov. Johnson.