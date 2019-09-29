From the Santa Fe New Mexican:
Sept. 30, 1919: CENSUS CLERKS (men, women). 4,000 needed. $95 a month. Age, 18-50. Experience unnecessary. Examinations Santa Fe Oct. 18. For free particulars write J. Leonard (former government examiner) 1099 Equitable bldg., Washington.
Sept. 30, 1969: Dist. Atty. James C. Thompson disclosed Monday that he fired one of his assistants and plans to reduce the salaries of two others in anticipation of a budget deficit this fiscal year.
The district attorney said he decided to cut salary levels and reduce the size of his staff in order to operate within the 1969-70 budget of $94,226.
Sept. 30, 1994: Los Alamos National Laboratory spent $500,000 of taxpayers’ money on legal fees in an apparently unsuccessful three-year effort to defend itself against charges of harassment and discriminates filed by a whistle-blower.
Lab spokesman John Gustafson said the fees accumulated during the lab’s legal battle with scientist David Nochumson, whose whistle-blower complaint against Los Alamos was featured on a national broadcast by CNN three years ago.