Sept. 18, 1919: The Fiesta Was A Success.
Its significance looms big for Santa Fe’s future.
It will give the entire state favorable and paying publicity throughout the United States.
It will bring here people with money to invest and spend.
This BANK is willing to go its legal limit in backing community enterprise that pays so big now and in the future.
Santa Fe must get together and make the Santa Fe Fiesta the most attractive annual event in the United States.
The First National Bank of Santa Fe.
Sept. 18, 1969: The Executive Committee of the North Central New Mexico Comprehensive Health Planning Council went on record Wednesday as opposed to plans of Hospital Corporation of America to construct a 100-bed hospital in Santa Fe.
In its conclusions on an announcement by Hospital Corporation of America (HCA) of plans to build a new hospital in the city, the council found that the proposed hospital would “constitute an unnecessary duplication of general hospital-medical-surgical beds and ancillary services in Santa Fe County.”
Sept, 18, 1994: Eli Hronich and Ray Trujillo live in Northern New Mexico and make a living raising cattle.
Other than that, they would seem to have little in common. …
But the two men share something else. Bad things are happening to their cows.
In the past 18 months, each has been hit repeatedly by a mysterious phenomenon researchers believe might be responsible for 10,000 cattle deaths throughout the world since the 1970s.
Since April 1993, Hronich has discovered 13 steers and one cow dead and mutilated — their sexual organs removed, their tongues cut out, their anuses cored.