From the Santa Fe New Mexican:
Sept. 15, 1919: It is highly important that the voters of New Mexico go to the polls tomorrow and vote against the two undesirable amendments proposed to the state constitution.
One takes off the limit of the debt making power of the legislature and gives it carte blanche to authorize bond issues not voted on by the people, an unwise and dangerous policy.
The other proposes a central board of control for all state institutions, education, penal and otherwise, whose members are appointed solely by the governor without confirmation by legislators.
Sept. 15, 1969: The proposed revision of New Mexico’s 24,000-word constitution has begun to take shape in about 15,000 words of final recommendations by committees of the Constitutional Convention.
Most of the substantive articles closely follow the concepts of the present document, but there are major changes in the articles on the executive branch of government, local government local government powers, education and the legislature.
Sept. 15, 1994: Land developers and cities can’t buy up historic acequia water rights without facing public scrutiny anymore, according to a policy proposed by State Engineer Eluid Martinez.
Wednesday, Martinez handed down his long-awaited changes to the state’s water dedication policy. The new rules won’t be final until after November when the public has a chance to comment.
Water dedications are the practice of obtaining the rights to pump ground water by substituting or “dedicating” surface water rights in trade.